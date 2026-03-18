Council encourages residents to boost wellbeing and community through volunteering

As spring approaches, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to explore the wide range of volunteering opportunities available to them across the county.

Volunteering is a great way to discover how giving even a small amount of time can make a meaningful impact on personal wellbeing and connection, whilst helping those in the wider community.

Last month the Council shared advice for residents about how to stay safe and well, and volunteering was recognised as one of the most effective ways to support physical, mental and emotional health. Those who participate in volunteering often report feeling more connected, more active, and more purposeful as a result of getting involved.

There are many opportunities through WCC to volunteer across the county. This includes spending voluntary time at libraries, country parks, heritage sites, in care and support settings, and through local community schemes that welcome and assist people who are new to Warwickshire. Volunteering provides a chance to make a difference and boost personal wellbeing, whilst being able to learn new skills, meet and help other people, and discover new interests and hobbies.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Volunteering is a fulfilling way to support your local community, connect with new people, and improve your mental and physical health. It can also reduce feelings of stress, depression, and provide a new sense of purpose. However you decide to volunteer, every act of kindness makes a difference to your local community. I encourage everyone to find out more about the volunteering opportunities available, and the rewarding sense of fulfilment that giving back to your local community can offer.”

For those interested in volunteering through WCC, there are a variety of local services and initiatives to get involved in, including:

Child Friendly Warwickshire: Individuals and organisations can volunteer to join the Child Friendly Warwickshire’s network of friends, which helps children and young people across the county to be happy, healthy, heard, skilled and safe.

Country Parks: Volunteers help to look after and enhance the green spaces for visitors and wildlife. They take on a variety of maintenance and conservation tasks, such as clearing vegetation, installing benches, bridges and platforms, hedge laying, tree planting, and more. In addition, the Country Parks team welcome corporate volunteer groups, where organisations can enjoy inspiring team days helping at the parks. Email parks@warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.

Food Champions: WCC introduced the Warwickshire Food Champions initiative in November 2023 to support the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26. Food Champions empower people across the county to help make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

Health transport: Car services are available to individuals of all ages who need to attend healthcare appointments, but face challenges in traveling on their own. This could be due to poor health, inability to use public transport, lack of access to a car, or unavailability of family or friends to help with transportation.

Heritage and Culture: Volunteer roles may include Market Hall Museum tours, gardening at St. John’s House in Warwick, indexing historical documents at the County Record Office, helping with informal learning activities such as Arty Tots, or providing remote support through the Warwickshire Online Volunteering Network (WOVeN).

Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme: This is a UK Government initiative that enables individuals to become a sponsor, offering accommodation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Aside from hosting, many people contribute by offering language support and conversation practice, and help with navigating local services such as healthcare, education, and transport, providing emotional support and wellbeing activities, and more.

Libraries: Volunteers take on a range of roles at the county’s eighteen libraries such as children’s activities, helping people to use computers, discover family histories, and supporting the home library service.

Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA): WCC works closely with WCAVA as their work supports volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities who are working to strengthen communities across the region.