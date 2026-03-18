Warwickshire Libraries nationally recognised with multiple award shortlistings - and a major win for Book Bingo

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The Bri...

52% reading more books, and

62% borrowing more from their library.

Reading Award - Aimee Hawkins, Book Bingo

Recognised for creating an innovative, adult-focused reading challenge that encourages reading for pleasure through playful prompts and community engagement.

Recognised for creating an innovative, adult-focused reading challenge that encourages reading for pleasure through playful prompts and community engagement. Share the Vision Award - Deborah Bennett, Mary Bailey and Johanna Yardley, Home Delivery Service

Honoured for their dedicated work delivering books to visually impaired residents through a valued volunteer-supported service.

Honoured for their dedicated work delivering books to visually impaired residents through a valued volunteer-supported service. Information and Digital Award - Kenilworth Library Team, Temporary Banking Hub

Shortlisted for providing essential financial access and digital banking support after the town’s last high-street bank closed.

Library of the Year (Midlands) - Kenilworth Library’s Temporary Banking Hub

Commended for restoring in-person banking through a collaborative, community-focused solution.

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The British Book Awards (The Nibbies), including a major regional win for the Book Bingo reading challenge. Book Bingo has been named Regional and Country Winner (Midlands) in the British Book Awards’ Library of the Year category, praised for its creativity, inclusivity, and community impact.Book Bingo now goes through to the finals, with the overall winner being announced in London on May 11th. The Libraries Connected Awards winners will be announced this June at Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth.Alongside Book Bingo’s win, Warwickshire Libraries are also shortlisted for:Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “We’re thrilled that Warwickshire Libraries have been recognised on such a prestigious stage across multiple national awards - and especially delighted that Book Bingo has won the Midlands Library of the Year Award. From Book Bingo and Kenilworth Library’s Banking Hub to the dedicated teams delivering home library services and digital support, Warwickshire’s presence in the nominations for these awards highlights the breadth of innovation and commitment across all our libraries. “Libraries often fill in gaps in communities. The banking hub, for example, has brought reassurance and support to residents who feel isolated by the reduction in face to face banking services. The success of Book Bingo shows the creativity of staff who have taken a fun idea and used it to bring people together, strengthen community connections and inspire more reading - an essential foundation for learning and creating opportunities.” As part of the,Warwickshire County Council is proud to support the Go All In pledge to share. The County Council will bechampioning opportunities that inspire residents to read more, discover more, and connect more through their local libraries.