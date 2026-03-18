Warwickshire Libraries nationally recognised with multiple award shortlistings - and a major win for Book Bingo

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The Bri...
Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The British Book Awards (The Nibbies), including a major regional win for the Book Bingo reading challenge. Book Bingo has been named Regional and Country Winner (Midlands) in the British Book Awards’ Library of the Year category, praised for its creativity, inclusivity, and community impact. Book Bingo saw 860 adults take part, with:
- 52% reading more books, and
- 62% borrowing more from their library.
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Reading Award - Aimee Hawkins, Book Bingo
Recognised for creating an innovative, adult-focused reading challenge that encourages reading for pleasure through playful prompts and community engagement.
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Share the Vision Award - Deborah Bennett, Mary Bailey and Johanna Yardley, Home Delivery Service
Honoured for their dedicated work delivering books to visually impaired residents through a valued volunteer-supported service.
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Information and Digital Award - Kenilworth Library Team, Temporary Banking Hub
Shortlisted for providing essential financial access and digital banking support after the town’s last high-street bank closed.
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Library of the Year (Midlands) - Kenilworth Library’s Temporary Banking Hub
Commended for restoring in-person banking through a collaborative, community-focused solution.