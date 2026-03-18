Warwickshire Libraries nationally recognised with multiple award shortlistings - and a major win for Book Bingo

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The Bri...

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating national recognition after securing three shortlistings in the Libraries Connected Awards, and two shortlistings in The British Book Awards (The Nibbies), including a major regional win for the Book Bingo reading challenge.    Book Bingo has been named Regional and Country Winner (Midlands) in the British Book Awards’ Library of the Year category, praised for its creativity, inclusivity, and community impact.    Book Bingo saw 860 adults take part, with: 
  • 52% reading more books, and 
  • 62% borrowing more from their library. 
Book Bingo now goes through to the finals, with the overall winner being announced in London on May 11th. The Libraries Connected Awards winners will be announced this June at Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth.    Libraries Connected Award shortlistings: 
  • Reading Award - Aimee Hawkins, Book Bingo 
    Recognised for creating an innovative, adult-focused reading challenge that encourages reading for pleasure through playful prompts and community engagement. 
  • Share the Vision Award - Deborah Bennett, Mary Bailey and Johanna Yardley, Home Delivery Service 
    Honoured for their dedicated work delivering books to visually impaired residents through a valued volunteer-supported service. 
  • Information and Digital Award - Kenilworth Library Team, Temporary Banking Hub 
    Shortlisted for providing essential financial access and digital banking support after the town’s last high-street bank closed. 
British Book Awards Recognition  Alongside Book Bingo’s win, Warwickshire Libraries are also shortlisted for:  
  • Library of the Year (Midlands) - Kenilworth Library’s Temporary Banking Hub 
    Commended for restoring in-person banking through a collaborative, community-focused solution. 
Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:  “We’re thrilled that Warwickshire Libraries have been recognised on such a prestigious stage across multiple national awards - and especially delighted that Book Bingo has won the Midlands Library of the Year Award. From Book Bingo and Kenilworth Library’s Banking Hub to the dedicated teams delivering home library services and digital support, Warwickshire’s presence in the nominations for these awards highlights the breadth of innovation and commitment across all our libraries.     “Libraries often fill in gaps in communities. The banking hub, for example, has brought reassurance and support to residents who feel isolated by the reduction in face to face banking services. The success of Book Bingo shows the creativity of staff who have taken a fun idea and used it to bring people together, strengthen community connections and inspire more reading - an essential foundation for learning and creating opportunities.”    As part of the, National Year of Reading Warwickshire County Council is proud to support the Go All In pledge to share One Million Stories with children by 2030. The County Council will be championing opportunities that inspire residents to read more, discover more, and connect more through their local libraries.     

Published: 18th March 2026

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences