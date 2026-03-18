Keresley Community Library turned over a new leaf to become more energy efficient

Keresley Community Library is becoming more energy efficient following an audit and grant from the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) in Warwickshire.

An unreliable and inefficient heating system meant that Keresley Community Library would struggle to get warm and stay consistently warm. It also meant that Keresley Community Library were not able to heat the space as they needed resulting in spending more of their resources on heating.

Upon hearing about the Business Energy Advice Service, Heather, one of the directors at Keresley Community Library, got in touch with the service and an audit was conducted by Coventry City Council to review the building and its heating system, understanding the current system and areas for improvement. The pilot BEAS programme is being run in the West Midlands through the West Midlands Combined Authority. Warwickshire County Council has appointed Coventry City Council to carry out the energy audits.

Following the audit recommendations, Heather was able to apply for a BEAS grant to help towards the costs of purchasing the recommended equipment.

Heather said:

“We always struggled to keep the building warm so once I heard about the BEAS grant it sounded like a great solution to our problem. The audit process meant we were able to also ask a lot of questions and work together to really understand the building and our requirements. “Once we were able to apply for the grant the team were very helpful in taking us through the process, they were there when we had any questions, needed help with the terminology and really wanted to help us succeed in our grant application. “With the support from the BEAS grant we have been able to install infrared heating panels on the ceiling, also helping to free up valuable wall space, install a new heater to the kitchen area and an air curtain to create a welcoming warmth as people enter the building. “Since the installation of the new heating a cost comparison has shown that we’re using less energy and spending less like-for-like to heat the building, which is great all-round.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council added:

“We want to support our businesses to become more efficient in their energy usage and ultimately in their spending. It’s great to see the impact of the BEAS audit and grant and what this has meant for Keresley Community Library to be able to heat their building in a more cost-effective way.”

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a government-funded pilot programme designed to help businesses reduce energy costs and drive growth through free energy assessments and 50% match-funded grants led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

The scheme provides businesses across the West Midlands with free energy audits and match funding to cut their energy usage and bills. Warwickshire County Council is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area. Coventry City Council have been appointed to deliver the energy audits on behalf of the County Council. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is also supporting additional business support activities as part of Business Growth Warwickshire.

To find out more, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wbeas

The BEAS grants are part of a wider package of finance and grants funded or managed by WCC including small business loans as part of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund and WCC’s small capital grants programme. For more information, visit the finance, loans and grants webpage.