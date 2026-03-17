Share your views on Warwickshire County Council’s future priorities

Have your say on Warwickshire County Council’s draft Council Plan. Share your views on what's important to you to help shape the final version of the plan.

Warwickshire County Council has set out its future objectives and priorities in a new draft Council Plan - Recalibrating Warwickshire - and is inviting residents, businesses and partners to share their views on what matters most to them.

The Council is asking people across the county to take part in a survey, open until Tuesday 14 April 2026, to help shape the final version of the plan.

Covering the next four years, the draft plan recognises the challenges faced by the Council and sets out its mission to improve services, build a new, better form of local government, and ensure it is ready for the future.

Through this engagement the Council wants to understand whether the proposed areas of focus and intended outcomes reflect what matters most to those who live, work and study in Warwickshire.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “This draft plan outlines how we will recalibrate Warwickshire so that taxpayers receive a better, fairer deal. Listening to the views of residents, local businesses and our partners is essential, and we will ensure the plan reflects the issues that matter most to them. “Our ambition is for Warwickshire to be a place where people feel confident that their council is doing everything it can to help them be safer, healthier and able to flourish. I encourage everyone to take the time to read the draft plan and share their views, so they can be assured that this is what we are committed to delivering.”

Listen to Councillor Finch explaining why it's important to have your say.

How to share your views

The quickest and easiest way to share your feedback is by completing this online survey .

If you would prefer to complete a paper copy, or know someone who does, call 01926 410410 or collect a copy from any Warwickshire County Council library. An Easy Read version of the survey is also available on request or can be downloaded from www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask

Complete the online survey by Tuesday 14 April 2026 to help shape the Council’s priorities for the next four years.