New Warwickshire Business Growth Service getting ready to launch

Warwickshire businesses will soon be able to access dedicated support through a new Warwickshire Business Growth Service.

Led by Warwickshire County Council, the new service will launch on 1 April 2026, and will build on the work previously delivered through the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub, alongside the range of specialist delivery partners. The new service will focus on supporting all businesses with advice, events and peer led support, but with a renewed focus on Warwickshire‑based businesses and those from Warwickshire’s priority sectors including Digital Creative, Automotive and Future Mobility, Visitor Economy and Rural Economy demonstrating clear ambitions for growth.

Following the announcement that national funding for local business support will significantly reduce from April 2026, with Warwickshire seeing a 91% reduction in core government support, the council has agreed to invest an additional £1,000,000 of its own resources to ensure that vital business growth and economic development services continue for the county's enterprises, this is alongside the support the council receives from the Department of Business and Trade (DBT) .

The Warwickshire Business Growth Service will prioritise support for the county’s key growth sectors, while also ensuring that all businesses can continue to access help and guidance from a wide range of services across the council including skills, property, access to finance, Trading Standards and business support from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. The new service aims to bring together the full range of support and advice to businesses available from the council and partners.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I am pleased and proud that we have been able to continue to resource the new Warwickshire Business Growth Service. It brings the opportunity to connect the wide range of services the council provides to businesses, alongside much‑needed programmes of support. This is an important investment in the growth of our local economy and the future success of Warwickshire businesses.”

The new service will provide a single, connected route for business support across the county for growing businesses to navigate opportunities, access expertise, and unlock growth potential. The council will also continue to work with a range of specialist partners to deliver the new service including Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust, Oxford Innovation Advice and University of Warwick Science Park as well as all five of Warwickshire's district and borough councils.

The Warwickshire Business Growth Service will launch on 1 April 2026 and information on how to access the new service will be shared nearer the time.

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