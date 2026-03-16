St Johns, Warwick Highways Improvements - Progress Update

Warwickshire County Council has announced that the scheme to improve highways and carriageways and footpaths at St Johns Junction in Warwick is progressing well and scheduled for completion in May.

Completed areas include upgrading the footway and laying new slabs from The Paddocks along the front of the shops facing the service road, as well as the stretch along Priory Road which has been improved to enhance pedestrian and wheeling and cycling access to the town centre.

Remaining activities include resurfacing of some of the footways, alterations to the central islands between St Nicholas Church Street and Priory Road , which will include planting and other public realm improvements, resurfacing of the St Johns central area, the reconfiguration of parking spaces, upgrades to traffic signals and resurfacing of the vehicle carriageway at all arms, of the junction.

There have been various challenges encountered during the works including the exceptionally high levels of rainfall in January causing problems with the laying and setting of slabs

Contractors also needed to delay some works activities at various stages to accommodate public and business needs, all of which are important considerations with a scheme such as this.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning said:

“The area around St Johns is an important gateway to Warwick and sets the tone for those coming in from Leamington; a town’s appeal is not confined to the town centre but also to the approach. On top of that, there is a vibrant community in that area and they deserve good access to shops and to have a choice in how they get to them while the businesses, too, will benefit from the improved access and enhanced look of the area.