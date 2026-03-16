Supporting every mind: Region comes together to promote neuroinclusion

Partner agencies across Coventry and Warwickshire champion neuroinclusive practice for Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2026.

Warwickshire County Council, alongside Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Coventry City Council, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust and Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, is proud to support Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2026, taking place from 16 to 22 March.

The term neurodivergent simply means that some people’s brains work differently to what may be considered ‘typical’. People who are autistic or who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia and other neurological differences are a key part of a balanced, neurodiverse society.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week offers a global platform to recognise strengths, challenge misconceptions, and celebrate the contributions neurodivergent people make in education, workplaces and communities. Established in the UK in 2018 by autism advocate, author and campaigner Sienna Castellon, the initiative aims to reshape public understanding and ensure people are fully supported and valued.

More details about this year’s national programme can be found on the Neurodiversity Week website. Activity includes a range of free virtual events, panel discussions and webinars that encourage meaningful action beyond awareness. The 2026 theme explores equity, organisational change, leadership, universal design and neuroinclusive practice.

Professionals and communities are invited to participate in upcoming events, aimed at supporting neuroinclusive practice:

16 March – Warwickshire's SEND Youth Forum IMPACT session, 7 – 8pm, online: An opportunity to hear how young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are influencing local services in Warwickshire and how you can also get involved. Register for the IMPACT session here .

19 March – The Experience Exchange: Working with Autistic Adults, 12 – 1.30pm: People with lived experience of adult social care, along with social care practitioners, are invited to take part in Warwickshire County Council’s next Experience Exchange event, an online session focused on improving the support available for autistic adults across Warwickshire. Register for The Experience Exchange here.

Various dates – CASS: free workshops parents and carers and professionals: The Community Autism Support Service (CASS) offers a range of specialist training including understanding autism for parents and carers of autistic children and adults, dad drop-ins, supporting autistic teenagers, dual diagnosis Autism and ADHD workshops and connections workshops for professionals working with autistic people. Discover CASS training here.

Parents, carers, professionals and local organisations can access ongoing support for autistic and neurodivergent people of all ages via a dedicated online hub offering practical tools and guidance at Happy Healthy Lives Neurodivergence and Autism.

The PINS (Partnership for the Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools) initiative is a collaborative programme designed to help schools become more confident and inclusive in supporting neurodivergent pupils. As part of the initiative Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV) has created an online resource to help families better understand and support their neurodivergent child. Browse the WPCV Neurodiversity Padlet here.

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care, said:

"Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a powerful reminder of the progress we can make when awareness is matched with meaningful action. This year’s focus on equity and inclusive practice encourages all of us, across schools, services and workplaces, to think differently about how we design environments that allow every individual to thrive.

“The resources available, from our Neurodivergent People and Families e-booklet to the autism awareness training video and guidance on reasonable adjustments, give families and professionals practical tools to create more understanding, accessible and person-centred support. By embracing these resources and continuing to listen to neurodivergent voices, we can build a community where every mind is recognised, respected and empowered.”

For more guidance on services and support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, visit: