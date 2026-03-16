Knightlow C of E Primary Becomes Rugby’s First Makaton Friendly School!

Knightlow C of E Primary School has become the first primary school in Rugby, and one of only two in Warwickshire, to be awarded official Makaton Friendly status.

This significant milestone reflects the school’s strong commitment to creating an inclusive, nurturing environment where every child can thrive and communicate with confidence.

Rooted in its vision for every pupil to “let their light shine,” Knightlow C of E Primary has spent the past two years embedding Makaton signs and symbols into daily school life. This whole school approach is helping children of all ages and abilities to build communication skills, form strong relationships and develop greater independence.

To support this work, each class has appointed two Makaton Ambassadors who meet weekly to learn new signs. These pupils take a leading role in promoting inclusive communication across the school by modelling the weekly sign in class and sharing updates with families through the school newsletter.

The school has also created a muchloved Makaton Choir, open to pupils and staff. The choir provides a fun and creative way to learn Makaton through music, with regular opportunities to rehearse and perform at school events.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, commented: “Knightlow C of E Primary should be incredibly proud of achieving Makaton Friendly status. This is a wonderful example of a school going above and beyond to make sure every child feels included, understood and supported. By embedding Makaton into everyday life, the school is helping children develop confidence in communication and creating a community where everyone can truly thrive. We are delighted to see Knightlow leading the way in Warwickshire.”

Talking about the achievement, Headteacher for Knightlow C of E Primary, Claire Woolley said “We are incredibly proud to have achieved Makaton Friendly status. This recognition reflects the hard work, passion and commitment of our whole school community. Our staff and pupils have embraced Makaton with such enthusiasm, and it has been wonderful to see how it has strengthened communication and confidence across the school. At Knightlow, we believe every child should feel valued, understood and able to express themselves, and this achievement is a testament to that.”

Moving forward, Knightlow C of E Primary School looks forward to working closely with other local schools and community partners to champion the benefits of Makaton and ensure every child feels seen, heard and supported.

To find out more about Makaton visit: https://www.makaton.org/