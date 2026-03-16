Warwickshire’s tourism sector continues to strengthen

Warwickshire’s green and open spaces are behind a recent surge in tourist visits to the county, according to a recent survey.

Figures taken from A Review of the Visitor Economy in Warwickshire, show that tourism continues to grow, with over 15.5 million total trips to the county recorded in 2024, an increase of 7.5% compared to 2023.

This week is English tourism week (13-22 March) and a chance to celebrate the varied landscape and attractions that have helped to bring that increase in tourist numbers to Warwickshire.

From walking and cycling networks, green corridors, waterways, and nature led experiences, Warwickshire’s approach to tourism aligns with the market trends of wellbeing, environmental responsibility and slow travel – a sustainable approach to tourism that focuses on local experiences and supporting local businesses.

The recent data shows that visitors are prioritising Warwickshire as their destination which supports a strong visitor economy. Overnight visitors represent just 9.4% of all trips, but contribute 42% of total visitor spending, demonstrating the economic value of low impact, quality-focused short breaks.

Spending per night has increased, indicating growing demand for higher quality accommodation and sustainable experiences.

Canals, reservoirs, market towns linked by greenways and Warwickshire’s expansive countryside remain powerful motivators for visitors who seek environmentally conscious, nature rich travel experiences.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This English Tourism Week, Warwickshire is proud to champion a visitor economy that focuses on the fantastic range of experiences and is economically strong. Our green spaces, waterways and heritage assets are the heart of our tourism offer, and the latest data shows that visitors value this more every year.”

To find out more about what’s on in Warwickshire and to plan trip itineraries, visit visitwarwickshire.gov.uk or follow Visit Warwickshire on Facebook.