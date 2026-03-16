Hey, We’ve Got You” Warwickshire Fostering’s heartfelt project supports foster carers.   

Warwickshire County Council’s Fostering Service has published the third part of its highly praised ‘Voices in Foster Care’ resources, titled ‘Hey, we’ve got you.’

Introduced for the first time at the annual Foster Care Celebration event, in November 2025 this support guide is now available on the Warwickshire Fostering website at https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/heywegotyou .

‘Hey, we’ve got you’ shows how carers are supported behind the scenes, capturing the voices of the Children and Families Service who work tirelessly to support Warwickshire’s foster families. It offers a clear statement of support, showing that while carers look after the children, an entire professional network looks after them in return by ensuring access to information, training and friendly advice.

Rebecca Clifford, Team Manager for the Fostering and Kinship Service, said

“We hope that ‘Hey we hear you’ inspires people who would consider fostering to take that first step, safe in the knowledge that they won’t have to navigate the fostering process alone if they foster with Warwickshire. Our team is ready and waiting to hear from anyone interested in becoming a foster carer, whataver stage they are at. No question is too big, small or silly”.

The ‘Voices in Foster Care’ series has become an authentic tool for both recruitment and retention in Warwickshire. By sharing the genuine thoughts and gratitude of staff, ‘Hey, we’ve got you’ highlights the power of this professional partnership and offers prospective carers a reassuring glimpse into the emotional investment of the teams who will be standing in their corner.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families added:

"Our foster carers provide the love and stability children and young people need, and we want every carer to know that when they foster with Warwickshire, they will also benefit from outstanding local training and a support system that really makes a difference. We hope these messages of appreciation encourage more people to get in touch to find out more.”

To read ‘Hey, we’ve got you, visit the dedicated page on the Warwickshire Fostering website https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/heywegotyou

Warwickshire Fostering urgently needs more foster carers. Fostering opportunities are flexible and varied. If you would like to learn more about the many ways you can foster that suit your lifestyle, the Warwickshire Fostering team are ready and waiting.

Join their free online information event: https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/events

Visit: https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Call: 0800 408 1556

Email: fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk