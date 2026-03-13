Rescheduled Bidford Bridge restoration work set to begin

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will soon begin essential restoration, and maintenance work to the historic Bidford-on-Avon River Bridge...

...as part of the County’s wider Historic Bridge Maintenance Programme (HBMP).

This jointly funded venture between Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Transport’s Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund aims to preserve some of the most significant heritage bridges in the region.

Restoration work is scheduled to begin Monday 16 March 2026 (subject to River Avon levels) and is expected to run for approximately six months. However, weather conditions, flooding, and additional stone replacement, could impact progress, leading to a delay in the intended completion date of late September 2026. The renovation scheme will maintain vehicle crossings after the initial site setup.

An initial 2- week off-peak (09:30am to 15:30pm) road closure to vehicles is planned, to enable the installation of access scaffolding. Pedestrian crossings will be maintained at all times during this closure, with cyclists instructed to dismount on crossings.

These vital works include:

Refacing and replacement of weathered spandrel and arch stones

Repointing of open mortar joints

Reinforcement of cutwaters

The planned scheme prioritizes the most critical areas of the structure based on condition surveys.

Bidford-on-Avon River Bridge, a Grade I listed structure and Scheduled Ancient Monument, is one of the eight key heritage assets selected for specialist conservation works. The bridge is a historically significant crossing of the River Avon, whose stone arches and cutwaters have endured natural weathering, increased traffic volume and significant cycles of flooding.

These conditions have led to the erosion of stone, damage to cutwaters on the upstream elevation, and mortar loss leading to a general deterioration.

This work will ensure the structure remains safe, resilient, and preserved for future generations while continuing to support Warwickshire’s transport network.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said

“We acknowledge the impact that these vital restoration works will have on residents local businesses, so have made sure that vehicles will be able to cross once the site has been set up, to keep disruption to a minimum.