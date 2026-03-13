Recognising a rewarding and life changing profession

Monday marks the start of Social Work Week (16–20 March), an opportunity to celebrate the invaluable contributions of social workers and the positive difference they make every day.

Led by Social Work England, the national campaign brings together social workers, managers, students, educators and people with lived experience of social work. The week aims to connect the profession, inspire learning, and influence future change.

It is also an important moment to encourage more people to consider a career that transforms lives and strengthens communities, while raising broader awareness of the profession’s impact.

Social workers play a crucial role in improving people’s lives, ensuring the wellbeing of those who need it most. From protecting vulnerable children and adults to supporting individuals facing mental health challenges, social work is both demanding and fulfilling. Whether helping a family navigate difficult circumstances or empowering someone to live independently, social workers make a meaningful difference every day.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:

“Safeguarding children is at the heart of everything we do. Social workers provide an essential role in ensuring that children grow up in a safe and supportive environment, working closely with families to provide the help they need. Social workers are vital in protecting vulnerable young people and ensuring they can thrive. It’s a challenging yet rewarding career, and I encourage anyone passionate about making a difference to consider joining the profession.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne‑Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, added:

“Social Work Week is about recognising the vital contributions of social workers in delivering essential services. I want to thank all our social workers for their dedication, patience, and professionalism. Their work empowers individuals to lead their best lives, offering tailored support where it is needed most and making a profound difference in Warwickshire communities.”

To find out more about social work careers or to apply for roles at Warwickshire County Council, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs.

For more information about Social Work Week and the national programme of activities, visit www.socialworkengland.org.uk.