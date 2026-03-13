Rugby Pilates studio in good shape to grow

A Pilates studio in Rugby is in good shape to expand this year after celebrating its 20th anniversary in business by growing its client base.

Anne Simonsen established Shape It Up Pilates in 2005 offering classes in local village halls and community centres.

Then, in 2015, Anne moved to her own studio in Churchside Arcade in Rugby town centre to offer a permanent base for all of her classes.

The business has continued to grow and, in her 20th anniversary year, Anne decided she wanted to expand further and enlisted the help of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

The fully funded support through the Chamber was part of the Project Warwickshire programme which saw Shape it Up Pilates receive one-to-one help from adviser Russell Grant, who supported with guidance on financial and business planning.

Project Warwickshire forms part of Warwickshire County Councils, Business Growth Warwickshire Business Support programme. The Project Warwickshire strand is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council. It is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Having started as a one-person business, there are now nine teachers offering a range of classes which have increased from 22 per week to 32 per week over the last 12 months.

The customer base has also grown from 120 members to 190, with a retention rate of 85 per cent, with a community starting to build around Shape It Up Pilates.

Anne said: “I started up in 2005 and it was mainly in village halls. We’ve grown quite a lot since then including moving to our own studio ten years ago and we’ve invested in our equipment over that time.

“The past year has been really positive and I am absolutely delighted that we started working with Russell at the Chamber.

“He’s helped us plan financially because that was something we had been struggling with and also provided general support with business planning. It was exactly what we needed.

“There was a focus on what could help us to scale up, rather than just adding new services in a random way and that has been really rewarding.

“On top of that, Russell was just really knowledgeable, kind and generous with the advice and help he gave. He put me at ease and that made it so much easier to take on board the information and advice he was giving.

“The results have been amazing and now we’re looking to grow again in 2026, which could see us investing even further in the equipment for the studio.”

Russell added: “Anne is a real expert when it comes to Pilates having spent more than 20 years honing her teaching methods.

“It was a simple case of the business needing support in some areas where they were lacking expertise and I am so pleased to see that it is paying off. It looks like they are in great shape to grow even further.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The dedicated support from Project Warwickshire has provided Anne with advice and guidance to help her grow the business and invest in the future, supporting her to fulfil her goals and set new ones. This support is invaluable to our local businesses, helping them to access advice and guidance to build on their own knowledge and support the growth of their business.”

Councillor Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Growth, Investment, Digital and Communications, said: “Shape it Up Pilates is a great example of a vibrant small business that knows its customers and has developed an admirable retention rate, and I offer Anne and everyone at the company my congratulations on its twentieth year.

“The Chamber of Commerce is doing a valuable job helping small businesses take the next step as they find their first premises and seek to expand.

“I would encourage all small business owners thinking of taking the next step to contact the Chamber and take advantage of the help that is available.”

Project Warwickshire Business Support for Tourism, Leisure, Retail and Hospitality SMEs is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26.

