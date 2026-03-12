Warwickshire students encouraged to speak about mental health with friends and family on University Mental Health Day

Warwickshire County Council and partners are highlighting University Mental Health Day, signposting to mental health and wellbeing support available to students studying in and around Warwickshire.

The theme of University Mental Health Day this year is human connection. It emphasises the importance of developing new and existing social connections to reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation. Building strong social relationships can also improve mental health by helping individuals to feel valued within local groups and communities.

A recent study found more than two-thirds of UK students feel lonely and isolated. One in three students in halls of residence (33%) were often lonely or isolated at university with another 37% feeling that way occasionally*. This can be due to a variety of factors, including increasing use of technology encouraging more digital than in-person communication.

Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Warwickshire is a welcoming and supportive place to live, work, and study. However, moving away from a familiar network of friends and family to a new university across the country can feel daunting. Warwickshire has a variety of mental health and wellbeing support services available for students, and we are here for you, alongside the support available through your university’s student services and wellbeing team, to provide mental health guidance and advice when you need it.”

University Mental Health Day is also an opportunity to highlight the range of resources available for students who would benefit from mental health support and advice. Warwickshire County Council encourages use of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, which shares simple, effective ideas to help individuals choose how to increase their personal wellbeing.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing are:

Connect with others. Reach out to friends or family members, even for a quick phone call or text message. Virtual meetups can also be a great way to stay connected.

Keep learning. Join a local club or online community that shares common interests. Whether it is a book club, a hobby group, or fitness class, learning can increase confidence and create a positive sense of achievement.

Give. Helping others can be a great way to meet new people, improve wellbeing, and feel a sense of purpose. Look for local volunteer opportunities or ways to offer simple acts of kindness.

Be active. Whether it is a short walk or a workout class, physical activity can boost mood and energy levels. Try to incorporate some form of movement into a daily routine.

Take notice. Take the time to practice self-care and do activities that feel good, whether that is reading a book, taking a bath, getting outdoors and enjoying local green or blue spaces and nature, or practicing mindfulness and meditation. These can help to manage stress and better appreciate positive moments.

For those in need of mental health support due to experiencing loneliness or social isolation, there are several services available for students to access in Warwickshire. These are:

Warwickshire’s Peer Mentor Support Service

The Peer Mentor Support Service in Warwickshire provides early intervention wellbeing support for young adults aged 16 – 25 years of age. Through one-to-one peer mentoring and buddy support, the service matches each student with a mentor, whose experiences align with their needs, offering relatable guidance during times of personal difficulty. The service helps individuals to strengthen their emotional wellbeing, develop resilience, and to find help before any difficulties escalate.

To access this support, speak to a GP, university wellbeing advisor, or mental-health nurse. For more information, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealthyoungpeople

Wellbeing for Warwickshire

Wellbeing for Warwickshire offers easy, confidential access to mental health support through online support, community drop‑in hubs, and one‑to‑one guidance, all designed to help if you're feeling stressed, anxious, isolated, or overwhelmed. The service also provides free workshops, wellbeing tools, and digital resources to help you understand your mental health, build resilience, and stay connected while navigating the challenges of student life.

Wellbeing for Coventry

Wellbeing for Coventry is able to support through one‑to‑one sessions, group and peer support, workshops, and easily accessible drop‑in hubs across the city. The service helps you build resilience, stay connected, and manage stress, anxiety or difficult emotions, with experienced practitioners who tailor support to your needs.

To find out more please visit www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk / or for Coventry https://cwwmind.org.uk/wfc/

Kooth

Kooth is a free, safe, and anonymous website for young people aged 11-25 years which includes online 121 support alongside access to self-help tools such as discussion forums and an online magazine. For more information, please visit www.kooth.com

To find out more about University Mental Health Day 2026, please visit www.unimentalhealthday.co.uk/

To learn more about the mental health and wellbeing support available across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

*Source: Room to Belong campaign by PfP Students, December 2025