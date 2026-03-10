Council highlights the support available to young carers this Young Carers Action Day

Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the support available to young carers and young adult carers this Young Carers Action Day.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the support available to young carers and young adult carers this Young Carers Action Day (11 March), which can help them to balance important caring responsibilities alongside time to rest and enjoy fun activities.

Young carers are those who assist with daily tasks such as cooking, cleaning, helping siblings, and offering emotional support to a relative or friend with physical or mental illnesses or disabilities. Across Warwickshire, over 3,000 young people under the age of 25 years are known to be providing care for family members*.

Young Carers Action Day, organised by Carers Trust, takes place annually in March with the aim to raise awareness about the challenges faced by these young people and to advocate for better support for them. The theme for 2026 is 'Fair Futures for Young Carers', and how young carers can be enabled to enjoy the same chances to learn, grow and thrive as their peers.

This year, WCC is inviting partners, friends, and families of young carers across the county to join in supporting these remarkable individuals to reach their potential, from recognition in school and access to training and employment, to meaningful breaks, wellbeing support and opportunities that help them build brighter futures. One way to do this is by becoming a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which aims to help children and young people be happy, skilled, healthy, heard and safe across the county.

Regular breaks are essential for young carers’ mental and physical wellbeing, allowing them to recharge, pursue their own interests and goals, and enjoy the same chances to learn, grow and thrive as their peers. By advocating for better support systems that include respite care, we want to ensure young carers can take regular breaks and enjoy a more balanced life.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Young carers across Warwickshire show incredible resilience, compassion, and strength every day by balancing school, friendships, and their own goals and ambitions for the future whilst providing important care to loved ones. It is important to recognise this commitment and to raise awareness to young carers that additional help and support available. “This Young Carers Action Day, we want every young carer to know that we see you, we value you, and we are committed through our Child Friendly Warwickshire approach to ensure you have the same fair chances to learn, grow and thrive as your peers. “Warwickshire County Council can help to connect young carers with a growing network of countywide support from partners, including Caring Together Warwickshire and Bridgit, to enable young carers to enjoy opportunities for meaningful breaks, wellbeing support, and help in education in order to reach their full potential.”

Warwickshire County Council commissions Caring Together Warwickshire, which is a service delivered by Carers Trust Heart of England, designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire. They provide a single point of access for people who are looking after someone else, with a range of free support including:

One-to-one emotional support

Group activities and social opportunities

Health and wellbeing support

Information, advice, and assessments tailored to young carers’ needs.

Supporting young carers in the community is a key focus for Caring Together Warwickshire. They understand that young carers need time for themselves, a chance to step away from their responsibilities, build friendships, and to just be children and young people.

They also offer a range of breaks, activities, and emotional support to help young carers manage their roles while looking after their own wellbeing. Their efforts are aimed at reducing isolation, improving mental health, and creating positive experiences that help young carers feel valued, supported, and empowered.

To find out more, or to make a referral, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers.

Young carers and their families can also access 24/7 digital support with Bridgit. This is a commissioned service and free digital tool that offers 24/7 access to advice, local services, and emergency planning guidance. It also includes smart forms for registering with carer services, a Virtual Carers Card for discounts, and helps carers to stay connected with in-person support, all in one easy-to-use platform.

For further information and advice, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For those who would like to understand more about young carers and how to support them, access WCC’s free Young Carers Warwickshire eLearning training course.

*Source: Census 2021.