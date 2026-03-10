Ready to Make an IMPACT? Discover Warwickshire’s SEND Youth Forum

Warwickshire's Young People's Forum for SEND is inviting parents, carers and young people to learn how they get involved and help to shape services across Warwickshire.

Are you a parent or carer of a young person with SEND? Would they benefit from connecting with others who share similar experiences to help influence and improve local services in Warwickshire?

If so, we invite you to join an online information event to learn more about IMPACT, Warwickshire’s young people’s forum for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities). IMPACT gives young people with SEND a space to share their views, influence decisions, and help shape more accessible and supportive services across the county.

Taking place on Monday 16 March from 7 - 8pm via Microsoft Teams, the informal session will offer attendees the chance to discover what IMPACT does, how it represents young people aged 13 to 25, and the many ways young people can get involved in shaping SEND services across the county.

The event will be led by Warwickshire’s Voice, Influence and Change team, alongside young people who are already part of IMPACT. They will share their experiences, explain how the forum works, and be available to answer questions from families and other young people interested in joining.

Talking about the changes IMPACT has made, one young person said:

“IMPACT gives us a chance to talk about and change things that affect us. We meet with others with similar experiences and we feel less alone in our experience of the world. Even though we talk about experiences that have been hard, IMPACT always has a good vibe. People listen to us; people make an effort and we are making an impact.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, commented:

“Ensuring that young people with SEND have meaningful opportunities to share their experiences and shape the support they receive is incredibly important. IMPACT provides a powerful platform for young people to have their voices heard and to influence real change across Warwickshire. I would encourage any young person or family wanting to learn more to join this event and see how they can get involved.”

To reserve a free place, attendees are asked to complete a short online booking form. Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent with the Teams link to join the session.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people and their families to hear directly from those involved, ask questions, and find out how they can help shape the future of SEND in Warwickshire.

To find out more about IMPACT visit Warwickshire's SEND Local Offer pages.