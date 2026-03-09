The Canons C of E Primary School Becomes Bedworth’s First Makaton Friendly School!

The Canons C of E Primary School has become the first primary school in Bedworth, and one of only two in Warwickshire, to be awarded official Makaton Friendly status.

Makaton is a unique communication programme that uses symbols (pictures), signs (gestures) and speech to enable people to communicate. It supports the development of essential communication skills such as attention and listening, comprehension, memory, recall and organisation of language and expression. Being able to communicate is one of the most important skills we need in life. Almost everything we do involves communication; everyday tasks such as learning at school, asking for food and drink, sorting out problems, making friends and having fun. These all rely on our ability to communicate with each other.

At Canons, this work aligns closely with the school’s ethos of fostering a caring, inclusive Christian community where every child can flourish. The school has embedded Makaton signs and symbols into daily routines, supporting pupils of all ages and abilities to develop confidence, independence and strong communication skills.

To help champion this, each class has Makaton Ambassadors who meet regularly to learn new signs and help model them across the school. These pupils also support communication by sharing signs of the week and encouraging classmates to use Makaton in everyday interactions.

Commending the school, Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said:

“Canons C of E Primary School should be extremely proud of achieving Makaton Friendly status. This is an excellent example of a school working with dedication and care to ensure every child is supported to communicate and to feel included. The commitment shown by staff and pupils is inspiring, and we are thrilled to see Canons leading the way and championing inclusive practice here in Warwickshire.”

Talking about the achievement, Headteacher at Canons C of E Primary School, Michaela Fallon said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded Makaton Friendly status. This achievement reflects the passion, teamwork and wholehearted commitment of our staff and pupils. Makaton has strengthened relationships, boosted confidence and helped ensure that every child is able to communicate and feel understood. At Canons, inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a wonderful celebration of our whole school community.”

To find out more about Makaton visit: https://www.makaton.org/