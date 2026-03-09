Game On! Construction kicks off for Shipston’s new £7m sports hall

Work has started on a brand-new £7 million state-of-the-art sports hall at Shipston High School - a major milestone in the school’s ongoing expansion and refurbishment programme.

The new facility, on the school site at Darlingscote Road in Shipston-on-Stour, will include a multi-use sports hall built to Sport England guidelines. Contractors Ashe Construction started work earlier this year with foundation excavation and concreting works progressing well throughout February 2026.

It will provide space for four badminton courts, a full-size basketball court, indoor football and cricket nets, alongside modern changing facilities and associated parking. Designed with sustainability in mind, the building will incorporate air source heat pumps, solar panels and high-level natural light.

The new hall will not only enhance PE provision during the school day but will also be available for community use outside school hours, supporting wider access to high-quality sports facilities in the area.

The sports hall development is being funded through a combination of developer contributions and investment from Warwickshire County Council and is part of a wider, multi-phase programme of expansion and improvements at the school.

The overall scheme also includes refurbishment and remodelling of existing buildings which will enable the school to expand from 600 to 750 pupils by 2031 – creating an additional 30 places per year group to support local housing growth and larger primary cohorts moving into secondary education.

Andy Larkin, Acting Headteacher at Shipston High School, said: “We would like to thank all of those involved in turning this project into reality. Alongside the recently refurbished, and incredibly popular MUGA, Shipston High School will have the outstanding sporting facilities, which the pupils of our school, and those in the wider community deserve.”

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Breaking ground on this fantastic new sports hall marks an important step forward for Shipston High School and the local community.

“This investment, supported by developer contributions and the council, will ensure the school has modern, high-quality facilities to meet growing demand for places while enriching the educational experience for current and future pupils.

“We are committed to making sure our schools have the capacity and the facilities they need to support thriving communities. This new sports hall will not only benefit students during the school day but also provide a valuable community asset for Shipston and the surrounding area.”

Ashe’s contract manager Ben Wandless added: “The existing gym can no-longer accommodate the number of pupils at the school. The new building will provide the latest equipment and the ideal environment for the pupils to play sports and have their PE classes. The sports hall will have a 6,606sq m floor system, specified for low energy heating, which can also be used as an exam space.

Construction is expected to continue throughout 2026, with the project representing the latest phase in Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing investment in school places and educational infrastructure across the county.

More information about Shipston High School Can be found on their website: Shipston High Website: https://shipstonhigh.co.uk/