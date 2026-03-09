No Smoking Day: join thousands of others quitting smoking with local support in Coventry and Warwickshire

This No Smoking Day (11 March), smokers in Coventry and Warwickshire are being encouraged to join the thousands of other local people who have accessed free support to quit over the past few years.

There are many benefits to quitting smoking together, whether with friends, family, or those in the local community who are also trying to quit. Evidence shows that people who use stop smoking services are significantly more likely to quit successfully than those who try without support.

One person who stopped smoking with support is Lucy, who was helped by Coventry Stop Smoking in Pregnancy Service when she found out she was pregnant. Hear her story:

Pregnant women can access support by speaking to their midwife or visiting smokefreecw.co.uk/ssip.

Anyone else aged 12+ years who lives, works, studies, or is registered with a GP in Coventry and Warwickshire can access support at smokefreecw.co.uk. This includes one-to-one appointments with trained advisors, group sessions, help to manage cravings, access to nicotine replacement therapy or vape quit kits, and access to the Smoke Free app. Hear from stop smoking advisor Scott about what to expect:

When people stop smoking, they will see vast improvements to both their physical and mental health. The benefits can be felt almost immediately after stopping, with senses of taste and smell improving after only 48 hours. Quitting can also lead to improvements in mental health, reducing feelings of anxiety and stress and increasing positive moods.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Quitting smoking is one of the best things someone can do for their physical and mental health, but we know it is not always easy. This No Smoking Day is a reminder that support is available locally and that people do not have to try to quit on their own. Taking that first step and asking for help can make a real difference.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said:

“We want people in Coventry to know that free, friendly and confidential support is there for them whenever they are ready to quit. Whether you have tried before or this is your first attempt to quit smoking, having someone to talk to and a support plan in place can greatly improve your chances of success.”

Find out more about the free support available by visiting www.smokefreecw.co.uk or by calling 0333 005 0092 (Warwickshire) or 0800 122 3780 (Coventry).