Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service issues warning as national safety month begins 

It only takes one poorly extinguished cigarette to destroy a home.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) reveals that 35 smoking-related fires broke out across the county in the last year alone.

Local data shows a worrying seasonal trend, that smoking-related fires in Warwickshire increase during the spring and summer months. Between February 2025 and January 2026, over 40% of incidents occurred as the weather warmed up, with peaks in April, June, and August. These fires often began outdoors in gardens, balconies, or refuse bins, but they rarely stay there.

The data reveals that while 46% of these incidents began as small outdoor fires involving rubbish or garden waste, nearly 40% developed into "accidental dwelling fires" which is the category most likely to result in serious injury or death. Whether it is a cigarette discarded in a plastic bin or ash falling into dry garden foliage, the transition from a small spark to a life-threatening house fire can happen in minutes.

WFRS is supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) Smoking Safety month throughout March. This national campaign coincides with No Smoking Day (March 11th), creating a month-long focus on reducing the fire risks associated with smoking.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“I used to be smoker, and I gave up four years ago. Quitting was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, so I understand how challenging it can be. No Smoking Day is a great opportunity to make a change - whether that means trying to quit completely or simply cutting down the number of cigarettes you have each day.

Since stopping, I feel much healthier, I’ve saved a lot of money, and I don’t carry the smell of smoke with me anymore. Making even a small step toward quitting can make a real difference to your health and everyday life.”

WFRS is urging residents to follow these essential safety steps:

Always use water to fully extinguish cigarettes before disposal.

Never smoke in bed, on a sofa when tired, or after consuming alcohol. Falling asleep with a lit cigarette is a leading cause of fire fatalities.

Never use plastic bins, flowerpots, or hedges as an ashtray. Use a heavy, stable metal or ceramic container that cannot tip over.

Keep your balcony and garden clear of dry leaves, paper, or flammable decorations that can easily catch a stray spark.

Teach children about the dangers of matches and lighters and always keep them out of reach.

If you are ready to use No Smoking Day as a fresh start, support is available. Stopping smoking is the single best thing you can do for your health and your home’s safety.

Anyone can get help to quit smoking or vaping through Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire. With the right support, people are three times more likely to quit successfully.

The free 12-week program available provides tailored support such as access to a stop smoking advisor, the Smoke Free app, stop smoking medication, and stop smoking aids including Nicotine Replacement Therapy and vape quit kits.

For fire safety advice surrounding smoking, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/fire-safety-tips-smoking-vaping-using-e-cigarettes

For local stop-smoking support, visit: www.Smokefreecw.co.uk