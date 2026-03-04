Go all in with Warwickshire Libraries on World Book Day! 

World Book Day is just around the corner - Thursday 5 March - and we’re excited to join in the annual celebration of stories, imagination, and the joy of reading. The day offers a wonderful ...

World Book Day is just around the corner - Thursday 5 March - and we’re excited to join in the annual celebration of stories, imagination, and the joy of reading. The day offers a wonderful opportunity for children to explore books, take part in creative activities, and share stories together. Warwickshire Libraries are inviting residents to pop into their local library and join the fun. Many library staff will be dressed as their favourite literary characters, so keep a look out for some familiar faces from the world of books! Throughout the day - and across the whole week – the county’s libraries will be buzzing with activity, from colouring sheets and themed book displays to treasure hunts and more. The service is also looking forward to welcoming lots of school groups to help them celebrate. A particularly exciting aspect of the day will see Bedworth Library again being part of a nationwide community book distribution project for World Book Day, bringing books and the enjoyment of reading to the children of Warwickshire. The library has received a share of 400,000 copies of the World Book Day £1 books to distribute to children in disadvantaged and low literacy areas, helping more children to discover reading for fun. As Bedworth Library is one of the World Book Day community token exchange hubs, children can go to the library during regular opening hours and receive a £1 book of their choice - completely for free (while stocks last) until 15th March. To view the list of books available through this initiative, visit. The community token exchange hub partnership with the charity has been made possible with support from The Foyle Foundation and The Julia Rausing Trust. Bedworth Library’s World Book Day celebrations on Thursday 5 March will also feature storytelling workshops by Warwickshire-based storyteller, Jason Buck, for pupils from Bedworth primary schools. Cllr Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “This is fantastic news. In areas such as Bedworth, where we have found that reading needs encouragement, it’s wonderful that children can choose their own book to enjoy and keep. Let’s hope it gives them the impetus to really get into reading. “The ethos behind National Year of Reading is to ‘go all in’, that is to read up about your passion and interest. Reading has so many educational benefits, it can really create life opportunities. Well done to all our libraries for pushing this critical skill and especially to Bedworth Library for that extra mile it is going to, where it is most needed.” Further information on World Book Day can be found