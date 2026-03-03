New initiative to bring ‘HOPE’ to mothers separated from their babies

A new collaborative initiative launched in February 2026 to bring comfort, connection, and support to Coventry and Warwickshire mothers who are separated from their babies at birth due to safe...

A new collaborative initiative launched in February 2026 to bring comfort, connection, and support to Coventry and Warwickshire mothers who are separated from their babies at birth due to safeguarding concerns. Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council have jointly secured funding from the Integrated Health Board to introduce HOPE Boxes at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) and Warwick Hospital. The initial rollout will run as a one‑year trial, with the aim of improving the experience of mothers and babies during an emotionally challenging and often traumatic time. HOPE stands for Hold On, Pain Eases. Each HOPE Box is offered as a compassionate gift to mothers whose babies cannot remain in their care while court proceedings determine long‑term arrangements. The boxes are designed to; support emotional connection between mother and child, promote identity, acknowledge maternal grief and loss as well as reduce trauma surrounding separation The carefully selected items inside the box may include photographs, a blanket, a comfort toy, and a baby record and communication book. These items help mothers preserve memories, strengthen their sense of maternal identity, and maintain an important emotional bond with their baby following separation. The contents of a HOPE Box can be used during time spent together on the maternity ward before separation takes place, as well as during supervised family time sessions. Each element plays a specific role in helping mothers process their experience while capturing significant moments and mementos that can be treasured in the future. The initiative is being delivered locally as part of the Giving HOPE Project, a national non‑profit organisation. The boxes were created by mothers, for mothers, with direct input from women who have lived through similar experiences of separation. More information about the project is available at. Staff from Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Services, UHCW, and Warwick Hospital have completed specialist training delivered by the Giving HOPE Project. This training helps professionals understand the purpose of each item in the box and how to introduce the box sensitively and meaningfully to mothers. The boxes will be offered to all mothers where the agreed care plan involves separation. Participation is entirely voluntary and led by the mother’s wishes. She may choose a midwife, social worker, health professional, or another trusted practitioner to support her through the process. The local project was officially launched at a Coventry and Warwickshire partnership event on Tuesday February 24. Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: "When it is not possible for a baby to remain with their mother or family, it is essential that separation is handled with compassion, dignity and humanity. “The HOPE Box initiative acknowledges the lasting impact of this experience and ensures that mothers are supported with care, understanding and connection at an incredibly difficult time. These boxes serve as a reminder that their role as a mother continues, even in separation, and that they are not alone. “For professionals, the project presents an opportunity to improve practice surrounding separation at birth to enhance support to mothers and families through a difficult time in their lives.”