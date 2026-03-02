Council raises awareness of domestic and sexual abuse support during NO MORE Week

As March marks the start of NO MORE Week (2-8 March), the Council is highlighting how to spot signs of abuse, as well as access to support services across Warwickshire.

NO MORE Week is an annual global initiative aimed at raising awareness, inspiring action, and creating cultural change to put an end to domestic and sexual abuse, and this year also coincides with International Women’s Day (8 March). It is estimated that domestic abuse impacts 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men*.

Domestic abuse may not always be physical abuse. It can also be:

Emotional abuse. This involves actions that harm a person's self-worth or emotional well-being, such as name-calling, shaming, humiliation, and isolation.

Psychological abuse (coercive control). This includes controlling behaviour and stalking, threats, and intimidation.

Financial abuse. This involves controlling a person's financial resources, restricting access to money, or preventing them from working.

Sexual abuse. This is any non-consensual sexual activity, which includes rape and forced sex acts.

Technological abuse. This includes monitoring online activities, cyberbullying and distributing explicit photos or videos without consent.

In Warwickshire, the County Council recognises the courage of anyone who has experienced domestic abuse and wants residents to know that they are not alone.

Cllr Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “NO MORE Week is a reminder to anyone who feels trapped that there is a way forward, and that professionals are available to support you in Warwickshire even when everything feels overwhelming. Support is vital to anyone who is looking for help and ultimately, a safe route away from a perpetrator. Please know that you are not alone and that no matter what your situation is, Warwickshire is here for you.”

Refuge

Warwickshire County Council commissions Refuge to provide a countywide domestic abuse support service. The service offers help and support to women, men, children and those from the LGBT+ communities who are experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire.

For those who live in Warwickshire, call 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker or email DVSW@refuge.org.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.

SafeLine

SafeLine is a specialist charity providing a range of services across Warwickshire to support all survivors of rape and sexual abuse. Visit www.safeline.org.uk or call the team on 01926 402498 (or text 07860 027573).

Talk2Someone

For those who need help and support, visit www.talk2someone.org.uk, which is a partnership website that provides information about both local and national support services.