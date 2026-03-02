Secondary school places confirmed for thousands of Warwickshire families on National Offer Day

Thousands of families across Warwickshire will today (Monday 2 March) find out which secondary school their child will attend this September, as offers are made on National Offer Day.

A total of 6,938 applications were received by the 31 October deadline for the 2026/27 academic year. Of these, 83.18% have been offered their first-choice secondary school. Overall, 95.85% have been offered a place at one of their top three preferences, continuing the strong trend of families receiving one of their preferred options.

National Offer Day takes place each March, when Year 6 pupils across the country learn where they will begin the next stage of their education.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I would like to thank parents and carers for submitting their applications on time and for carefully considering their school preferences. We are pleased that the majority of children have secured a place at one of their preferred schools, reflecting our continued work to ensure there are sufficient good quality school places available in the right locations across the county.

“We wish all our Year 6 pupils every success as they look to start secondary school in September”.

Almost all parents and carers applied online for their child’s school place and will receive an email today confirming their offer. As with previous years, the Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of families. Parents and carers therefore do not need to take any further action at this stage and should instead look out for updates directly from the school their child has been offered, including information about uniform requirements, transition activities and term dates, which will also be available on each school’s website.

The National Offer Day for primary and junior school places is on 16 April.

More information for parents and carers on school admissions is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions