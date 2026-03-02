Home composting workshops are coming to a library near you this Spring

Turning kitchen and garden waste into valuable, nutrient-rich compost is a simple yet powerful practice to cut costs whilst improving soil and growing stronger plants.

Home composting is an inexpensive and natural way to recycle organic waste, creating something from waste products that you’d normally have to buy. By transforming vegetable peelings, fruit waste, teabags, grass cuttings, and even cardboard into a fantastic soil improver, residents can enhance their gardens, improve soil quality, and save spending money on new compost at the same time.

To help residents get started, Warwickshire County Council is offering discounted compost bins to households attending one of their free home composting workshops throughout May. Attendees can purchase a 220-litre compost bin for just £8, a 330-litre bin for £20, or a Green Johanna for £30 (one bin per Warwickshire household).

These informative workshops, lasting no more than one hour, will provide all the essential knowledge needed to successfully compost at home. Topics covered will include:

Step 1 – Placing Your Bin: Finding the ideal location for effective drainage and access for beneficial organisms.

Step 2 – What to Put In (Greens and Browns): Understanding the right mix of nitrogen-rich "greens" and carbon-rich "browns" for healthy compost.

Step 3 – What to Keep Out: Avoiding items that can attract pests, cause odours, or introduce harmful bacteria.

Step 4 – Making Good Compost: Achieving the perfect balance of moisture and air for successful decomposition.

Step 5 – Using Your Compost: Harvesting and applying the nutrient-rich compost to boost garden growth.

The Spring/Summer home composting workshop dates and locations are:

Monday 13 April 2026, 1.30pm – Atherstone Library and Information Centre (Long Street, Atherstone CV9 1AX).

Tuesday 14 April, 10.30am – Rugby Library and Information Centre (Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ).

Wednesday 15 April 2026, 10.30am – Kenilworth Library (11 Smalley Place, Kenilworth, CV8 1QG).

Monday 20 April 2026, 10am – Alcester Library (Globe House, Priory Road, Alcester, B49 5DZ).

Friday 24 April 2026, 11am – Nuneaton Library and Information Centre (Church Street, Nuneaton, CV11 4DR).

Wednesday 6 May 2026, 3pm – Wolston Library & Information Centre (Manor Estate, Wolston CV8 3GX).

Monday 1 June 2026, 10.30am – Kenilworth Library (11 Smalley Place, Kenilworth, CV8 1QG).

Tuesday 2 June 2026, 2pm – Rugby Library and Information Centre (Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ).

Wednesday 24 June 2026, 1.30pm – Atherstone Library and Information Centre (Long Street, Atherstone CV9 1AX).

Wednesday 1 July 2026, 10.30am – Bedworth Library and Information Centre (18 High Street, Bedworth, CV12 8NF).

Residents can book a place on these events here: Book on a home composting workshop

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Our home composting workshops are a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the simple yet significant impact that home composting can have. It’s an easy way for residents to enrich their gardens naturally, reduce waste and save a bit of money along the way. Our workshops provide all the guidance needed to get started, and with the added incentive of discounted compost bins, we hope many residents will take advantage of this opportunity over the next few months."

Find out more about home composting in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/green-waste/composting

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

For more information about how Warwickshire is embracing a sustainable future, visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/