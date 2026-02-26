When Fairer Chances lead to real opportunities in Leamington residential home

Leamington residential care home Beddoe Court is setting a powerful example for inclusive recruitment, supported by Warwickshire County Council’s Fair Chance employment programme and Connect to Work.

Connect to Work supports people who are sick, disabled or face complex barriers into the workplace and helps businesses fill vacancies with reliable, motivated individuals while making recruitment more inclusive and effective. The programme works closely with employers to understand their staffing needs, match them with suitable jobseekers and provide tailored support to both the business and individual throughout recruitment and onboarding. In work support is also available to help new starters settle in and thrive, enabling employers to build a committed and diverse workforce with confidence.

Beddoe Court recently worked with Connect to Work, demonstrating how inclusive hiring can create life-changing opportunities while strengthening the local workforce.

Beddoe Court is part of the Fair Chance Employer Programme and has been exploring options for future recruitment, particularly for a housekeeping role. Connect to Work supported recruitment into the role by identifying individuals on the programme and their skills to the requirements of the role. Kim, a business skills advisor for Connect to Work met Joaquin through his Journey Guide, Jo Brown, who was supporting him to identify employment goals and opportunities in the local area.

Joaquin had been struggling to secure employment in the UK but brought valuable cleaning experience from his home country of Costa Rica. Recognising this potential, Kim arranged an informal introduction at Beddoe Court, followed by a short work trial. Joaquin’s positive attitude, strong work ethic and commitment made a significant impression, and the team offered him the role.

What makes Joaquin’s journey even more inspiring is Beddoe Court’s commitment to supporting his long-term development. With plans to open a new home in 2027, Kyle, the care home manager, and his team recognise Joaquin’s potential to progress into a Support Worker role. They are committed to helping him build the skills and confidence needed to take that next step.

To support Joaquin’s development, the Fair Chance Programme will work closely with Beddoe Court to identify and meet his training needs, including improving English language skills and gaining care related competencies. Wider staff training will also be provided to strengthen team cohesion and ensure ongoing engagement with the Skills Hub. As the new home approaches its opening date, Beddoe Court already has a clear long-term plan for Joaquin’s progression.

Kyle, Care Home Manager at Beddoe Court told us, “We have had a very positive and successful working relationship with Fair Chance and would be delighted to work with them again. The candidate they sourced was an excellent fit for our team and has integrated extremely well.”

This approach reflects a genuine commitment to inclusive employment, recognising that investing in individuals like Joaquin not only transforms lives but also strengthens organisational culture and workforce resilience.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Joaquin’s start at Beddoe Court is a fantastic example of how the Fair Chance employment programme can transform lives and strengthen businesses. Pledging to become a Fair Chance Employer helps your business access a wider talent pool, make a positive social impact and receive support to make onboarding as smooth as possible.”

The success of this placement has already encouraged further collaboration. Another Connect to Work participant was introduced in February and has since secured a casual housekeeping contract, again with the potential for progression.

Please explore more opportunities with us and pledge today, at https://fairchancejobs.warwickshire.gov.uk/