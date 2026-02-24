PINS conference strengthens regional partnership!

PINS Conference brings together schools, professionals and parent carers across Coventry and Warwickshire to share learning and strengthen support for neurodivergent children.

Educational leaders, parent carers and school staff from across Coventry and Warwickshire came together in January for the annual PINS (Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools) Conference at the CBS Arena, in Coventry.

The annual event brought together schools in Years 1 and 2 of the programme, creating a powerful opportunity to share learning, celebrate progress and strengthen the region’s collective commitment to improving outcomes for neurodivergent children.

The atmosphere throughout the day was one of collaboration and enthusiasm, as senior leaders, SENCOs, governors and parent carer representatives united to champion inclusive, whole school approaches to neurodiversity. The conference offered a great space for professionals and families to connect, exchange ideas and build momentum for positive change.

The programme featured a wide range of expert-led content. Guest speakers shared compelling insights on learning from neurodivergent parent carers, understanding Emotionally Based School Non-Attendance and exploring what “readiness to learn” truly looks like for neurodivergent pupils.

Attendees also engaged with practical strategies for adaptive teaching, creating calm and predictable classrooms, and supporting smooth transitions. Strength based differentiation techniques such as scaffolding were explored in depth, alongside visual and verbal communication approaches to better support pupils. The growing potential of AI in driving inclusive practice also sparked interest and discussion across the room.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said

“The PINS Conference was a fantastic opportunity to bring together schools, parent carers, and professionals to celebrate progress and share effective practice from across Coventry and Warwickshire. The breadth of expertise represented, combined with the thoughtful and energising discussions throughout the day, truly highlighted our shared commitment to improving outcomes at every stage of a child’s journey. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the event, and to all those who continue working collaboratively to make a positive difference for children and families across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills at Coventry City Council, said:

“The PINS programme is a testament to the hard work of so many partner organisations who are coming together to make a positive impact for neurodivergent children. It is through coming together to share knowledge and experiences that change happens, and it’s incredibly important to make sure schools allow all children to flourish.”

Dr Imogen Staveley, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, said:

“The PINS programme shows what’s possible when schools, families, local authorities, and the NHS work side by side. Events like this give us the chance to listen, learn and strengthen the support we provide for neurodivergent children and we’re proud to be part of a partnership that’s focused on giving every child the chance to thrive.”

Pippa Lee from Coventry Parent Carer Forum shared:

“The PINS Conference really highlighted the power of communication, between schools, families, and professionals and how working together in open, honest, and reflective ways can lead to meaningful change. It was a strong reminder that small, thoughtful adjustments, rooted in partnership and understanding, can make a big difference for children.”

Elaine Lambe of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice reflected on the collaborative spirit of the event:

“The conference was a great opportunity to bring the schools who have been involved in the PINS project together, it was brilliant to have teachers, governors and parents all working in partnership to make our schools more inclusive of neurodivergent children and their families.”

The PINS programme continues to build momentum across Coventry and Warwickshire, supporting schools to embed meaningful, sustainable change. With strong collaboration across education, health and parent carer communities, the region is well placed to continue strengthening support for neurodivergent learners in the years ahead.

The event showcased the significant progress being made across Coventry and Warwickshire, now in Year 2 (2025/26) of the national PINS pilot funded by the Department for Education and NHS England. Schools reported increased staff confidence, stronger relationships with families, and more adaptable, inclusive classroom environments, clear evidence of the programme’s growing impact across both counties.

For more information on PINS visit warwickshireparentcarervoice.org/pins-project/