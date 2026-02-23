Talks Featuring History and Heritage this Spring at Warwickshire County Record Office

History and heritage enthusiasts can enjoy two talks at Warwickshire County Record Office this Spring.

The first talk, ‘The Puckerings and Warwick Priory’, takes place on Saturday 7th March at 2 pm.

Join historian Trevor Langley as he uncovers the tale of the Puckering family, once owners of Warwick Priory—the very site where the County Record Office stands today.

Discover how their sole heiress, Jane Puckering, was sensationally abducted from a Royal Park in London in a daring plot to seize the family fortune!

This captivating talk will also reveal stories of other wealthy and influential families who called Warwick Priory home, including the illustrious Wise family.

The second talk, Plagues, Potions & Parish Records: A Journey Through Medical History, takes place on Tuesday 24th March at 6 pm.

From an 18th-century recipe for “a most excellent medicine against the plague” to tales of robberies, hangings, and medical research in parish registers—the collections at the County Record Office reveal fascinating stories showing how people in the past used to prevent and treat illness.

Both events involve a short tour behind the scenes into the Strongrooms and the chance to explore documents from our collections.

The venue is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets cost £10 for each event, including tea and coffee. Booking in advance is recommended at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice