Getting Young Voices Heart

Coram Voice is a leading children’s rights organisation. We champion the rights of children. We get young voices heard in decisions that matter to them and work to improve the lives of children in care, care leavers and others who depend upon the help of the state.

We do this because we believe in a society which recognises and willingly accepts its responsibilities to children and young people, where the inequalities and discrimination they currently face have been eradicated, where they are fully engaged in all decisions made about their lives and where their views, needs and feelings are at the core of those decisions.

Why we are needed?

In England today there are 80,000 children and young people reliant on the state for their care and wellbeing and the number is rising to almost 390,000 more needing some level of support from children’s services.

Coram Voice makes sure children know their rights and helps them to navigate the system, challenge decisions and make sure their rights and wellbeing are protected . We empower children to have a role in decision-making processes and with them in the driving seat improve the system and help them know that someone is listening and taking action.

Coram Voice - Advocacy Support - Get in Touch

Freephone Helpline: 0808 800 5792 (free to phone, doesn't show on bills)

- Opening hours for Helpline: Monday to Friday, 9.30am–6pm (Urgent calls outside hours will get a callback within 24 hours)

WhatsApp: +44 (0)7758 670369 (for ages 16+)

Text: 07758 670369 (for callback requests)

Email: help@coramvoice.org.uk

Website: coramvoice.org.uk

Children and young people can contact us directly for self-referrals using any of the methods above. We're here to help, support, and work alongside you to ensure every child knows they have a voice, and that their voice matters.