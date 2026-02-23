Ageing Well Southam: New Time for  Arts & Crafts workshops for over 60s

Arts Uplift

Warwickshire-based company Arts Uplift is delighted to announce continued funding for Ageing Well, a dementia-friendly creative programme for people aged 60+ designed to promote health and wellbeing:

Day: Mondays

Time: 10: 30 am – 12 noon

Place: The Graham Adams Centre, St James Road, Southam CV47 0LY

Cost: There is a ‘pay what you can’ charge

Starting in February 2026 at a new morning time of 10 30 am , these weekly workshops are a chance to try out a variety of enjoyable arts and craft activities, led by experienced artists in a sociable and supportive environment. These will include Decoupage, Bunting Making, Easter Crafts, Canvas Painting, Banner Making, Pastel Art, Clay, Recycled Artwork with plenty of time for tea and a chat.

Is it for you?

Suitable for anyone over 60 as well as people living with Dementia, Parkinson’s or other disabilities.

Carers are welcome. No previous arts or crafts experience is necessary – come and try something new!

Further information Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/