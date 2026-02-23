Support Worker -Elysian Field

Multiple roles available
Join Elysian Field Limited!
Support Workers – Empower Young Lives (Ages 16–18) Coventry, Warwickshire & surrounding Areas | Full-Time & Part-Time | Permanent Roles
From £24,531 to £29,455 – inclusive of on-call on a rota basis (paid at £50.00 per night).
Are you returning to work after a career break, seeking a change, or ready to start something new—and, above all, have genuine empathy for young people and a desire to inspire, empower, and transform their futures, then please apply
Elysian Field Ltd, is an Ofsted Registered Support Accommodation Provider, —
We specialise in providing safe, nurturing accommodation and outstanding support services for young people leaving care, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, and homeless young people.
What We Offer You:
• Up to £29,455 – inclusive of on-call (on a rota basis)
• £150 Welcome Bonus after successful probation
• Day shifts with some evening, weekend & Bank Holiday work
• Essential Car User Role – mileage paid weekly!
• Free Private Healthcare
• 5 Weeks' Paid Holiday
• Complimentary Day Off for your Birthday
• Loyalty Bonus
• Pension Scheme (Auto-enrolment)
• Company Mobile & Tablet Provided
What You’ll Be Doing:
• Provide essential support and guidance to young people aged 16–18
• Encourage independence and life skills through praise, teaching, and mentorship
• Develop and maintain detailed Support Plans and Risk Assessments
• Build trusting relationships based on understanding needs, interests, and hobbies
• Work collaboratively with colleagues and external agencies to deliver high-level support
• Escort young people to appointments and activities
• Positively manage and challenge negative behaviours, guiding young people towards brighter futures
• Support with general housekeeping and domestic responsibilities
The Role Requires:
• A full UK driving licence, business car insurance, and access to a car during work hours
• The right to work in the UK
• Desirable At least 12 months' experience working with Children & Young People aged 16+
• Ideally, a Level 2/3 qualification (or willingness to work towards one with our support)
• Excellent written English skills – clear, professional report writing is essential
• Strong verbal communication skills – confident in working with young people, professionals, and agencies
• A strong commitment to empowering young people to achieve independence, education, and employment opportunities
• Flexibility to work some weekends, Bank Holidays, and participate in the on-call rota
We Provide:
• Comprehensive Relevant Training
• A structured Personal Development Programme
• Ongoing professional support from an outstanding team
Positions Available:
• Key Workers supporting young people in our shared, single accommodation and 24/7 staffed houses (No nightwalking/sleepovers required)
• Full-time and Part-time opportunities
Ready to be part of something truly life-changing?
If you’re a dynamic, resilient, and compassionate individual with a heart for young people’s futures — we want to hear from you!
To apply, please submit a covering letter and your full CV. And send it to managementsupport@elysian-field.co.uk
(Please note: All successful applicants are subject to enhanced DBS checks and referencing.)