Support Worker -Elysian Field

Multiple roles available

Join Elysian Field Limited!

Support Workers – Empower Young Lives (Ages 16–18) Coventry, Warwickshire & surrounding Areas | Full-Time & Part-Time | Permanent Roles

From £24,531 to £29,455 – inclusive of on-call on a rota basis (paid at £50.00 per night).

Are you returning to work after a career break, seeking a change, or ready to start something new—and, above all, have genuine empathy for young people and a desire to inspire, empower, and transform their futures, then please apply

Elysian Field Ltd, is an Ofsted Registered Support Accommodation Provider, —

We specialise in providing safe, nurturing accommodation and outstanding support services for young people leaving care, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, and homeless young people.

What We Offer You:

• Up to £29,455 – inclusive of on-call (on a rota basis)

• £150 Welcome Bonus after successful probation

• Day shifts with some evening, weekend & Bank Holiday work

• Essential Car User Role – mileage paid weekly!

• Free Private Healthcare

• 5 Weeks' Paid Holiday

• Complimentary Day Off for your Birthday

• Loyalty Bonus

• Pension Scheme (Auto-enrolment)

• Company Mobile & Tablet Provided

What You’ll Be Doing:

• Provide essential support and guidance to young people aged 16–18

• Encourage independence and life skills through praise, teaching, and mentorship

• Develop and maintain detailed Support Plans and Risk Assessments

• Build trusting relationships based on understanding needs, interests, and hobbies

• Work collaboratively with colleagues and external agencies to deliver high-level support

• Escort young people to appointments and activities

• Positively manage and challenge negative behaviours, guiding young people towards brighter futures

• Support with general housekeeping and domestic responsibilities

The Role Requires:

• A full UK driving licence, business car insurance, and access to a car during work hours

• The right to work in the UK

• Desirable At least 12 months' experience working with Children & Young People aged 16+

• Ideally, a Level 2/3 qualification (or willingness to work towards one with our support)

• Excellent written English skills – clear, professional report writing is essential

• Strong verbal communication skills – confident in working with young people, professionals, and agencies

• A strong commitment to empowering young people to achieve independence, education, and employment opportunities

• Flexibility to work some weekends, Bank Holidays, and participate in the on-call rota

We Provide:

• Comprehensive Relevant Training

• A structured Personal Development Programme

• Ongoing professional support from an outstanding team

Positions Available:

• Key Workers supporting young people in our shared, single accommodation and 24/7 staffed houses (No nightwalking/sleepovers required)

• Full-time and Part-time opportunities

Ready to be part of something truly life-changing?

If you’re a dynamic, resilient, and compassionate individual with a heart for young people’s futures — we want to hear from you!

To apply, please submit a covering letter and your full CV. And send it to managementsupport@elysian-field.co.uk

(Please note: All successful applicants are subject to enhanced DBS checks and referencing.)