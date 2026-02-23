Essential information for parents of learner drivers

Parents and carers are invited, by Warwickshire's Road Safety Partnership, to join a webinar designed to help families navigate the learning‑to‑drive period and beyond.

With the first year of driving being the most hazardous for newly qualified drivers, help is at hand for parents of soon‑to‑be young drivers who are set to be taking to the roads independently.

Taking place on Thursday 19 March 2026, between 6–7pm, the webinar brings together specialist speakers in road safety and young driver development, who will share practical advice and insights.

Sign-up, secure your place and receive your joining link at: Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership: Parental Support Webinar Sign-up

Research shows that newly qualified drivers are at greatest risk in their first six to 12 months on the road, particularly within their first 1,000 miles of independent driving.

During this time, parents have a powerful influence on how young drivers think, behave and make decisions behind the wheel. This one‑hour webinar will explain how everyday conversations, expectations and parental behavior can significantly reduce risk and help young drivers develop safer habits for life.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Learning to drive is a major milestone, and it can also be a time when young people face some of the greatest risks on our roads. Parents and carers play a vital role in shaping safe attitudes and behaviours, both during lessons and after a test has been passed. This webinar is a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from experts, gain practical tips, and feel more confident about how to support a young driver through this important stage.

“Through the work of the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, we are committed to helping families understand how small actions — from positive conversations to setting clear expectations — can make a real difference to safety.”

Parents attending will gain practical advice on how to:

Choose and build a successful relationship with an Approved Driving Instructor;

Best support a young driver through the learning‑to‑drive process and beyond; and

Support continued progress through constructive feedback and post‑drive conversations.

The free online event is open to all parents and carers, with young people also welcome to attend.

