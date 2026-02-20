Visit Warwickshire’s ceremony rooms this Spring and discover the perfect setting for your special day 

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples and families to explore its beautiful ceremony rooms at two upcoming open days this spring.

The first open day will take place at The Judges' House, Warwick on Saturday 7 March, from 11am - 2pm. The second will be held at St John's House, Warwick on Sunday 12 April, from 11am – 2pm.

Registrars will be available at both events to answer questions, offer guidance, and support visitors in planning weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies.

Judges’ House

A Georgian Grade I listed building nestled in the heart of Warwick next to the original Crown Court, Judges’ House offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, history, and flexible ceremony spaces. Built between 1814 and 1816, the venue features:

Regency style Judges’ drawing room

Spacious Judges’ dining room

The High Sheriff’s Office, located on the ground floor with disabled access.

Each room offers distinctive character and décor, with capacities ranging from 45-100 guests.

Find out more at: The Judges' House, Warwick – Ceremonies in Warwickshire

St John’s House

A striking 17th century building located in historic Warwick, St John’s House offers refined ceremony spaces filled with period charm and natural light. Its intimate rooms and landscaped surroundings make it an ideal setting for a personal, memorable celebration.century building located in historic

Find out more at: St John's House, Warwick – Ceremonies in Warwickshire

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“Our ceremony venues, including Judges’ House and St John’s House, offer beautiful and historic settings for celebrating life’s most special occasions. These open days are a fantastic opportunity to explore the spaces, ask questions, and envision how your perfect ceremony could look.”

“Warwickshire Registration Service understands how important it is to create a ceremony that will be treasured for a lifetime, and our staff look forward to welcoming visitors and discussing their plans.”

Warwickshire Registration Service also provides a comprehensive Ceremonies in Warwickshire website, offering guidance on ceremony types, legal preliminaries, venue options across the county, and the increasingly popular Signature Ceremony package, which enables ceremonies in locations of your choice.

Learn more: Ceremonies in Warwickshire

To discuss a new or existing ceremony booking, contact the Registration Service via the Contact us webpage, or email: registration@warwickshire.gov.uk.