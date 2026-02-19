Experience Exchange event to help shape support for autistic adults in Warwickshire 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is inviting people with lived experience of adult social care, along with social care practitioners, to take part in the Council’s next Experience Exchange event.

The online session will focus on improving the support available for autistic adults across Warwickshire.

The Experience Exchange event will take place online on Thursday 19 March, 12pm -1.30pm, with a focus on supporting and working with autistic adults.

The event will bring together professionals and residents with experience of adult social care (sometimes referred to as Experts by Experience) to share their stories, increase understanding and help to shape more inclusive support.

The session will explore the challenges that autistic adults may face, including barriers that are often hidden or misunderstood, and highlight approaches that promote neurodiversity. By listening and learning from real experiences, challenging assumptions, and building a shared understanding, WCC is working collaboratively with residents and working professionals to create more supportive services across the county.

Participants at the event will be invited to:

Listen and learn from both lived experiences and professional perspectives

Build empathy and confidence when working alongside autistic individuals

Explore key facts about autism and challenge common misconceptions

Understand communication differences and learn how to adapt approaches

Recognise masking, why it happens and how to respond sensitively

Discover practical strategies for supporting autistic adults in social care settings

The Experience Exchange session will feature live speakers, short personal stories, and interactive message boards where attendees can reflect, contribute, and ask questions.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Listening to the voices of autistic adults, and those who support them in a professional setting, is essential to shaping social care services across the county that meet people’s needs. “The Experience Exchange event provides a great opportunity for residents and professionals in our communities to come together, learn from one another, and develop a deeper understanding of the challenges autistic adults may face. I encourage anyone with an interest in this area whether a practitioner, carer, or someone with experience of adult social care to join the session. Your insight and participation will help us to support autistic individuals to lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives across Warwickshire.”

The session is open to all social care staff, people with experience of social care, and anyone interested in learning more about supporting autistic adults.

Whether participants choose to share their stories or listen and reflect, their presence plays an important role in helping to shape better support and understanding for autistic adults across the county.

The Experience Exchange event is free to attend. To book a place, visit: The Experience Exchange - Working with Autistic Adults Tickets, Thu 19 Mar 2026 at 12:00 | Eventbrite

For more information about working together to improve adult social care services, visit: Find out more about working together to improve Adult Social Care services.

To learn more about adult support services in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell.