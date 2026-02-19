The Teenage Market is coming to Nuneaton – putting young people centre stage

Warwickshire County Council is proud to announce that it is supporting the rollout of Teenage Markets across Warwickshire, an exciting initiative that gives young people the chance to showcase the...

Warwickshire County Council is proud to announce that it is supporting the rollout of Teenage Markets across Warwickshire, an exciting initiative that gives young people the chance to showcase their creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and talent.

The first Teenage Market to be supported by Warwickshire County Council will take place in Nuneaton on Sunday 22nd March, from 10am - 4pm in the Market Place, hosted by All Communities Matter CIC, as part of their popular Indie Market series.

Also supported by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and Nuneaton BID (Business Improvement District) the Nuneaton Teenage Market will be more than just an event, encouraging skills development and helping young people gain confidence, business know-how and real-world experience.

There has already been a strong, positive response from local young people to the opportunity, with a number of applications to take part already received – and more young people are being encouraged to sign-up to get involved, which they can do at https://theteenagemarket.co.uk/.

The move follows the success of the events in North Warwickshire which have proven to be popular with local young people and communities alike. After positive feedback from the initial events, Warwickshire County Council is striving to enable the same opportunities for towns and villages across the area giving local young people even more opportunities right across the patch.

Other towns, councils and community organisations across Warwickshire are able to host their own Teenage Markets, get in touch with towns@warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.

The Teenage Markets are a fantastic way to engage young people in their local communities and help them to develop skills and entrepreneurship, as well as help to boost footfall and vibrancy in town centres.

The Teenage Market concept is delivered by Place for Youth CIC, a not-for-profit social enterprise that puts young people at the heart of creative placemaking in towns and cities across the UK.

The organisation works with local authorities, businesses and community partners to deliver youth-led programmes, events and engagement activities that empower young people to turn the places they live into places they love.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy & Growth, said:

“It’s fantastic that we’re supporting, providing a great opportunity for our young people. I hope that local people will come out and support it.

"Teenage Markets are a brilliant way to give young people real-world experience and confidence. They help develop entrepreneurial skills while bringing energy and creativity to our town centres. We’re excited to be able to support any places in Warwickshire that would like to take this opportunity."

Councillor Nicky King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said:

“It’s brilliant that Nuneaton town centre will be filled with such enthusiasm, activity, and creativity by the young people involved.

“This market gives youngsters a platform to showcase their skills, ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Supporting opportunities like this is vital for our community, as well as bringing footfall to Nuneaton town centre.”

Joe Barratt, Executive Director of Place For Youth CIC, added:

“We’re incredibly proud to be working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to roll-out Teenage Market events across the county.

“This collaboration reflects everything that Place For Youth stands for - putting young people at the heart of their communities by creating accessible, affordable opportunities for them to develop new skills, build confidence and fulfil their creative potential."

If your town or organisation would like to get involved and host a Teenage Market they can email towns@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For any young people interested in taking part in the markets they can apply for a stall at https://theteenagemarket.co.uk/ .