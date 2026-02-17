Secondary School place offers to be issued to Warwickshire families on Monday 2 March

Families across Warwickshire who applied on-time for a Year 7 secondary school place for September 2026 will receive their child’s school offer by email on National Offer Day, Monday 2 March.

Warwickshire County Council will once again automatically accept all school place offers. This means that parents and carers do not need to take any action to secure their child’s place. Instead, families should keep an eye out for updates directly from the school their child has been offered, including information about uniform requirements, transition activities, and term dates, which will also be available on each school’s website.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said:

“Starting secondary school is a major milestone, and we want the admissions process to be as easy as possible for families. Anyone that applied by the 31 October deadline will receive an email from us following the National Offer Day on Monday 2 March with details of their child’s school place, and if any parent or carer needs extra support, the admissions team are available to help.”

Some families may find that their child has not been offered a place at one or more of their preferred schools and, in a very small number of cases, not at any of the schools they applied for. This happens when schools receive more applications than they have places available, and when other applicants meet the published admissions criteria more closely. However, all children who are not offered a preferred school will automatically be placed on the waiting list for those schools. Waiting list positions will be available from 16 March are updated regularly, and families will be notified if a place becomes available.

Families waiting for admission outcomes for Reception places or Year 3 Junior School places will receive their offers on 16 April.

For more information, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/secondaryplace