Director of Public Health Annual Report 2025 launched with a focus on growing up online

Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health Annual Report for 2025 has been published.

The theme of the latest report is ‘Growing Up Online’, with a focus on wellbeing and how young people interact with social media and AI, highlighting both the benefits and emerging harms.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This year’s report has been delivered in the format of a blog, shaped in collaboration with children and young people themselves, to make the content engaging, accessible, and easy to share.

“Social media is no longer just a way for children and young people to connect, but it influences their health, wellbeing, and future opportunities. It is important that we hear their thoughts to better understand the latest changes in the digital world.

“I would like to thank everyone who has provided input towards this report including our community safety partners, education professionals, and my team at Warwickshire County Council. By working together, we can ensure that technology supports the wellbeing of young people to help them lead happier and healthier lives.”

For many children and young people being online is a space to learn, express themselves, and socialise with peers and friends. However, whilst the report highlights the benefits of being online such as opportunities for creativity and social engagement, it also discusses the more harmful risks which can start from an early age. This includes exposure to cyberbullying, unrealistic body image ideals, misinformation, and harmful content which can all negatively impact physical and mental health, self-esteem, and emotional wellbeing.

One in three 13–14-year-olds spend over four hours a day online, with risks such as grooming and radicalisation increasingly occurring through common apps like Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and gaming platforms *. Those with mental health difficulties are also twice as likely (32%) to seek advice from influencers discussing mental health compared to those without such difficulties (14%) *.

For parents, guardians or carers concerned about young people growing up online, the Director of Public Health Annual Report provides recommendations such as helping young people to:

Learn how to better manage their time online, for example by using app timers, to encourage healthier amounts of online social engagement.

Take regular breaks from being in the online space.

Uninstall software or unfollow content that is having a negative impact on their wellbeing and mental health.

Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “I am delighted to share the Director of Public Health Annual Report 2025, Growing Up Online. It highlights the importance of looking after the wellbeing of young people in Warwickshire as they increasingly use digital technology in their day to day lives, identifying both the benefits and harms of these online interactions.

“Social media and AI are currently having a big impact on young people, which is why it is so valuable to hear directly from them in this report. They speak openly and honestly about their real online experiences which can help us all to learn how to better protect and support their health and wellbeing going forward. I encourage everyone to take the time to read the latest report.”

Read the Director of Public Health Annual Report 2025 – Growing Up Online

To find out more about Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health annual report, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/strategy-governance-health-wellbeing/director-public-health-annual-reports