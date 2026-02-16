Warwickshire residents clock an impressive 67,500 miles during winter riding event

In December 2025 and January 2026, Warwickshire cyclists were out in force as part of Love to Ride’s Winter Wheelies campaign which encourages safe winter cycling.

In total, 414 riders from 42 workplaces took part in Warwickshire and logged a collective distance of 67,500 miles over 6,367 individual trips. That’s close to three times around the entire circumference of the earth (24,901 miles)!

Winter Wheelers is an all-inclusive challenge that welcomed both seasoned riders and those who are less experienced or even new to cycling. Riders had access to quick courses and a wealth of tips and informative articles to help boost their biking confidence. All participants received personalised emails to help them overcome their specific barriers and to guide them toward riding in a winter wonderland.

Warwickshire County Council is in the third year of its partnership with Love to Ride, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel and not just for leisure.

Although the Winter Wheelies campaign is now over, residents can still sign-up with Love to Ride to keep themselves informed about other upcoming events: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

New and nervous cyclists can find help and support through the Warwickshire Cycle Buddies Scheme: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/