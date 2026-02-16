Warwickshire event showcases innovation driving the future of agriculture

Forward‑thinking ideas and cutting‑edge innovation took centre stage at the Growing Your Innovative Agricultural Resources conference, held recently at the National Farmers Union (NFU...

Forward‑thinking ideas and cutting‑edge innovation took centre stage at the Growing Your Innovative Agricultural Resources conference, held recently at the National Farmers Union (NFU) headquarters in Stoneleigh.

Organised by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire National Farmers Union, Warwickshire Rural Hub, Innovation for Agriculture, and the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region, the event reflected the strong collaborative spirit shaping today’s rural innovation landscape.

The conference brought together experts from Warwickshire and beyond to discuss and explore how farming can best respond to current challenges and future opportunities, particularly those driven by technological advancement, sustainability priorities, and environmental change.

Opportunities included peer-to-peer learning through the sharing of ideas and the exploration of new ways to run and grow agricultural business. It also promoted Warwickshire as a place for Agri‑tech by showcasing the expertise based at Stoneleigh.

The partnership with Harper Adams University and Hartpury University - two of the UK's leading educational institutions in agriculture - strengthened links with colleges and universities to build future skills in agriculture. Farmers were able to take away new ideas about how to use resources efficiently and adopt new technologies, such as the use of 5G for smart farming, supporting the focus on modern, innovative farming.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, praised the event, emphasising the crucial role agriculture continues to play in the county’s economy and the importance of supporting rural businesses as they prepare for the future.

“Agriculture and farming have long played a huge role in the economy of Warwickshire and it is vital that we do all we can to address the challenges of the future and exploit the opportunities presented by advancing technology,” said Councillor Finch.

“Warwickshire County Council is committed to doing all we can to support the rural economy and it was great to see and hear from both the speakers and the audience at this event how much passion and expertise there is around the subject.”

If you are a rurally based business who couldn’t make it to this event or are seeking support for any issues including digital connectivity issues, please contact rural@warwickshire.gov.uk for guidance and assistance in finding solutions.