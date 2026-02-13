Warwickshire companies prosecuted for breaching fire safety.

Two companies and one individual have been prosecuted by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) following unsafe practises putting people at risk of death or serious injury in a fire.

The long-running investigation has resulted in the successful prosecution of Qudhrat CIC (Company No. 08405169), Mariam Khan, and New Enterprise Limited (Company No. 03520273) for offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

This prosecution followed a multi-agency inspection of the premises at 4–12 Coventry Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV11 5SZ, which took place on 13 May 2021. During the inspection, a number of serious fire safety failings were identified that put people at risk of death or serious injury in the event of a fire. The investigation found that these breaches constituted offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. As a result, the defendants later pleaded guilty to a total of thirteen fire safety offences, for which they were sentenced on 12 February 2026.

During sentencing at Warwick Crown Court, Recorder Green KC stated: “This was a fire safety disaster waiting to happen.” He then handed down the following sentences.

Mariam Khan

Mariam Khan received a ten‑month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to undertake 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Qudhrat CIC

Qudhrat CIC received a fine of £120,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £15,059.59.

New Enterprise Ltd

New Enterprise Ltd received a fine of £56,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £11,462.09.

This case demonstrates WFRS’s commitment to holding individuals and organisations accountable when they endanger lives by failing to comply with fire safety legislation. The Service will continue to pursue those who disregard their legal responsibilities to the fullest extent of the law.

Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, commented:

“I commend the hard work and dedication of our staff in fulfilling our regulatory duties to protect the people of Warwickshire. I would also like to thank our partner agencies for their support throughout the investigation. I hope this case serves as a clear reminder to all responsible persons that compliance with fire safety legislation is a legal obligation.”

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, added:

“This case demonstrates Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s commitment to holding individuals and organisations accountable when they fail to comply with fire safety legislation and endanger lives. “The efforts from all of the involved agencies demonstrates our commitment to keeping Warwickshire safe.”

Concerns about fire safety in regulated premises can be reported to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service here, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactusfireandrescue. The Service will investigate all concerns thoroughly and take appropriate action.

For advice and guidance on complying with UK fire safety legislation, including the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue or contact the Protection department by email at firesafety@warwickshire.gov.uk