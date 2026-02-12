Dunnington C of E Primary School Celebrates Opening of New Specialist Resource Provision!

Dunnington C of E Primary School is celebrating the official opening of a newly established Specialist Resource Provision.

Dunnington C of E Primary School, Alcester is delighted to announce the official opening of The Oversley, a newly established Specialist Resource Provision designed to support children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

The Oversley was formally opened last week by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox. He was joined by three young female cadets representing the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, bringing a sense of ceremony, celebration and community spirit to the event.

Working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, this dedicated provision offers eight places for pupils who require additional support beyond what is typically available in mainstream classrooms. The Oversley represents a significant step in the school’s ongoing commitment to delivering high quality, inclusive education for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, with a particular focus on those with SEMH needs.

As a Church of England school, Dunnington also welcomed Rev. Helen Smith from St Lawrence’s Church, Bidford-on-Avon, who led a blessing of the new space. Her reflection offered a moment of gratitude and optimism as the school celebrated the beginning of this important new chapter.

The Oversley is founded on the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, feel supported and reach their full potential. The new provision reflects the school’s values encouraging pupils to become confident, resilient learners who develop a love of learning and are empowered to explore their strengths, curiosity and wider life skills.

Talking about the new provision, the Headteacher for Dunnington C of E Primary School, Monica McDonagh said:

"We are incredibly proud to open The Oversley and to see the difference it is already making to our pupils. This provision allows us to offer personalised support in a nurturing environment, ensuring that children with social, emotional and mental health needs feel understood, valued and empowered. The Oversley reflects our commitment to helping every child flourish, both academically and emotionally, and we are excited to see how it continues to strengthen our school community."

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

"This new Specialist Resource Provision strengthens the range of support available to children with SEMH needs across Warwickshire. The Oversley represents a positive step in expanding inclusive education and ensuring that families can access the right support at the right time. We are pleased to be working in partnership with Dunnington C of E Primary School to deliver high quality provision for local pupils."

Highlighting the official opening of the new provision, The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox

"It was a great honour to have opened The Oversley at Dunnington C of E Primary School. The provision demonstrated the school’s strong commitment to ensuring that every child receives the support and opportunities they need to flourish. It was inspiring to see the dedication of the staff and the sense of community that surrounded the occasion. I am confident that The Oversley will continue to make a meaningful and lasting difference to pupils and their families for many years to come."

Admissions to The Oversley are managed through Warwickshire County Council’s specialist panels. To be considered for a place, children must have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), or be in the process of applying for one, with social, emotional and mental health needs identified as their primary need.

For further information on the school please visit https://www.dunnington-school.co.uk/send/

For more information on specialist resourced provisions in Warwickshire, visit: Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) – Admissions to specialist settings: Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) - Warwickshire County Council

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page