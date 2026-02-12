Investing in Warwickshire: Highlights from the February '26 Cabinet meeting

Find out what was discussed at the latest meeting of Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet on Thursday 12 February 2026.

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet met on Thursday 12 February 2026 to consider a number of key reports and decisions focused on delivering high‑quality services, supporting families, and investing in essential facilities across the county.

The Council’s Quarter 3 performance report for 2025/26 was the first item reviewed. The report outlined progress against key priorities and identified areas where further improvements will continue to be made. This analysis will inform planning and the development of a new Council Plan as the Council moves into the new financial year.

Cabinet also approved recommendations for the school admission arrangements for the 2027/28 academic year. These decisions confirm how school places will be allocated, including the criteria that will be applied if there are more applications than places available. The updated arrangements are designed to ensure a fair, transparent and consistent admissions process for families across Warwickshire. Further details can be found at: Cabinet agrees updated school admission arrangements for 2027/2028.

In addition, Cabinet agreed to recommend to Council the addition of £2.149m to the capital programme to deliver the refurbishment of The Pears Centre. A further £0.460m was approved to support the establishment of new Alternative Provision. These investments will enhance accommodation and support services for children and young people, contributing to the Council’s ongoing commitment to building a more child‑friendly Warwickshire. Further details on this can be found here: Cabinet approves investment to transform Pears Centre for children & families.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “This meeting of Cabinet looked at how the Council’s services are performing. As we move into a new financial year and a new Council Plan, it’s vital that we have a clear idea of how we are doing, where we might need to add resource or find a better way of doing things. This report provided a detailed analysis to inform any decisions we make.

“The issue of school admissions was also addressed with a clearer set of criteria for how places will be decided which will be fairer for families. It was also good to see funding for the Pears Centre go through which will be key to improving the outcomes for some of the more vulnerable children in the north of the county.

Full reports from Cabinet can be found here: WCC Cabinet - Thursday 12 February reports

The livestream video for this meeting can be found here: Warwickshire County Council Livestreams