Plan your perfect day out with Visit Warwickshire

Looking for something to do this half-term or Valentine’s Day?

With a range of activities and days out across Warwickshire on offer, visitors and residents can plan what to do with the help of Visit Warwickshire.

From museums to outdoor fun, or from crafts to learning about local history, there’s a wide range of exciting, low‑cost and family‑friendly activities available across the county.

Valentine’s themed adventures await in Warwickshire. Explore the counties hidden heart shaped walks and use the dedicated itinerary to plan where you can pause and have a romantic lunch or drink along the way.

The Visit Warwickshire website is a hub of information about what’s on, and suggests itineraries including family days out, admiring local arts and culture or doing a spot of shopping. Activities can also be searched based on specific dates so, whether it’s a day out or a long visit, Visit Warwickshire can help plan a great trip.

Whether families are looking for fun days tailored to younger children, budget days out, or bigger outdoor adventures, Visit Warwickshire has a selection of ideas to help everyone enjoy quality time together this half term.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire is such a diverse county with so much on offer; whether you’re visiting or live here, there is plenty to do. “Half-term is fast approaching so, if you need inspiration to entertain the family then Visit Warwickshire is a great place to plan your trip. If you’re looking for somewhere to visit or need inspiration to fill a few days, the website is a great place to start.”

Don’t forget to fall in love with Warwickshire this Valentine’s Day. Visit Warwickshire can also help inspire a romantic day out or a day with friends. Featuring a guide to creating a day to remember and appreciate all that’s on offer across the county, view the Valentine’s ideas, here.

