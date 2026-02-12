Fitness studio adds weight on to client base

A fitness studio in Kenilworth has more than doubled its client base after working with an adviser who helped to get the business into shape!

CrossFit Time Keeper was established by Jack Hill and Steve Turbit three years ago when Jack decided to quit his job as a teacher and start a business, building on his background in sports science and martial arts. The business moved to its own training hub in Farmer Ward Road, Kenilworth, and specialises in CrossFit methods of training which includes varied workouts to improve functional fitness and movement.

It had attracted a handful of members but its approach to marketing meant it was struggling to bring in a wider variety of customers. Jack enlisted the help of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, through the fully funded Project Warwickshire Business Support Programme and worked with business adviser Marie Stephenson.

Project Warwickshire forms part of Warwickshire County Councils, Business Growth Warwickshire Business Support programme. The Project Warwickshire strand is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council. It is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Through the support, Marie helped to give the business a sharper marketing focus by targeting specific demographics rather than adopting a scattergun approach, which led to an increase in women signing up as members. Jack also attended social media classes to help gain practical skills which he has put into practice at the same time as getting a better understanding of financial and business planning. Marie also encouraged him to look at other businesses in the same field to see if he could draw inspiration from them.

As a result of the support, membership has doubled with a near 50/50 split in genders compared to its male-dominated customer-base only a few months before. Now, CrossFit Time Keeper is ready to make the most of people’s desires to get fit in the New Year by signing up more clients and focus on retention by helping them become active for the long term too.

Jack said: “I decided it was time to leave the teaching profession and wanted to pursue my passion for fitness as a business. Steve and I had become good friends and we decided we would combine our knowledge and skills to launch our own gym. We had really good feedback from clients but we needed to grow, and the support from Marie was absolutely invaluable. It was like having our own personal trainer but on the business side!

“Where we help get people into shape physically, Marie coached us in marketing, finances and business planning and we saw results really quickly. It’s given us that extra confidence and knowledge to help us grow and we’re looking forward to 2026 with real positivity.”

Marie said: “I really enjoyed working with Jack because he was willing to take everything on board and it has been a real success. When he decided to widen the target audience for the business to include women, we changed the website to reflect this and encouraged more social media posts featuring women and their success stories.

“His membership doubled in just a few months and then grew even further. We worked really well together and I am so pleased to see them in good shape to expand again in 2026.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The dedicated support from Project Warwickshire has allowed Jack and Steve to build upon their fitness knowledge and create a targeted marketing plan to increase their membership over a short period of time. Project Warwickshire also supported Jack and Steve to identify and create a long-term approach to membership ensuring steady growth for the business.

“The support from programmes such as Project Warwickshire is there to help small businesses grow and thrive by providing additional business-based knowledge to create lasting local businesses within Warwickshire.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy at Warwick District Council commented: “The District Council is pleased to lend its support to CrossFit Time Keeper and other fledgling businesses in our district through this excellent support programme.

“We are delighted to see the positive impact it is having and would encourage similar organisations to get in touch with the Chamber to find out about the specialist help that is available to them.”