“Portraits of the Shire Hall” Walking Tour to Support Henry VIII Painting Restoration

“Portraits of the Shire Hall” will take place at the Judges House, Shire Hall, Warwick on Saturday 21 March, from 2.00 pm to 3.15 pm.

A new and exclusive walking tour at Shire Hall, Warwick, is offering art and history lovers a rare opportunity to explore one of the county’s historic portrait collections - while directly supporting a major conservation project.

Led jointly by art historian Dr Adam Busiakiewicz and historian Aaron Manning, the tour will explore the portraits and paintings housed within the Judges House. Participants will gain insight into the history of the artworks, the lives of the sitters, and the connections between monarchs, Warwick, and the surrounding region.

"Most visitors to Shire Hall probably think of the paintings collection simply as wall decoration." says Dr Busiakiewicz. He goes on to say: "However, since rediscovering Ralph Sheldon's lost portrait of the Henry VIII in the summer of 2024, hiding in plain sight in the collection there, it's been clear to me that there are more fascinating artworks waiting to be uncovered. It is a very exciting and rare opportunity to shine a light on these overlooked paintings."

Cllr Mike Bannister, WCC Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

"The Shire Hall portrait collection is one of Warwickshire’s cultural treasures, and it is wonderful to see it brought to life through this special tour. Supporting the restoration of the Henry VIII portrait ensures that our shared heritage can be enjoyed by future generations."

Importantly, 50% of all ticket sales will go directly towards the restoration and future display of Ralph Sheldon’s portrait of Henry VIII, helping to preserve this significant work for future generations.

Tickets are £20, with half of all proceeds supporting the Henry VIII Restoration Fund. Booking in advance is recommended at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice/. The tour will involve walking up steps and staircases, as well as periods of standing while viewing the paintings. Please note that the tour is not wheelchair accessible.