Share your feedback about Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres

Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres are launching an innovative new way for families to share their feedback, ideas and suggestions.

Children and family centres offer flexible support for families with young people aged 0-19 (25 with additional needs).

Families can access high quality, inclusive groups that are geared towards promoting early play, learning and development. Trained staff provide friendly advice and guidance on a wide range of issues, and centres connect families with other local support services on-site and in the local community.

Through a new secure online platform, My voice. My Children and Family Centre, families can log on and leave their feedback anonymously, as well reading comments left by others.

The new platform also has a feature to rate suggestions which helps build a clear picture of what people think is important that in turn can shape the support offered by the centres.

Staff at each centre can help people to access ‘My voice. My Children and Family Centre’ to leave feedback about the services, support and activities they received.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres provide a warm, friendly space where families come together to play, learn and grow. They offer a wide range of activities and support, offering a welcoming environment for children to play and thrive and opportunities for families to connect with each other and their local community.

“Understanding what’s important to families using the centres and providing a quick and easy way to collect this feedback helps to shape the support offered and develop the centres so they can continue to support families across the county.”

Details of services and activities delivered by Warwickshire’s 14 Children and Family Centre providers and partners can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilycentres.