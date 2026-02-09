Update on A452 Europa Way corridor works to support The ASPS development

Warwickshire County Council has been notifying residents and local businesses ahead of a new phase of highway works planned for the A452 Europa Way corridor, linked to the Tayl...

Warwickshire County Council has been notifying residents and local businesses ahead of a new phase of highway works planned for the A452 Europa Way corridor, linked to the Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes development known as The ASPS.

Work is scheduled to begin in early April 2026 on the construction of a new Left-In, Left-Out (LILO) junction on the A452 Europa Way. The junction will provide access into the development and is expected to be completed in winter 2026/27.

The ASPS development will deliver around 900 new homes, alongside a new primary school, a local centre and a park and ride facility with capacity for up to 500 vehicles.

Ahead of the main construction works, essential tree and vegetation clearance will take place along Europa Way in February 2026, ahead of the nesting season which typically begins in March. This advance site clearance work is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026.

During the clearance works, two-way portable traffic signals will be in operation to manage traffic safely. The signals will cover an approximate 150-metre stretch of road at any one time and will be moved in stages as the works progress, meaning there may be several signal relocations during the clearance period.

The project follows the successful completion of the A425 Banbury Road widening scheme, which was delivered on time in December 2025 and forms part of the wider transport improvements planned for the area.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “These works are an important step in delivering the infrastructure needed to support new homes and community facilities in this part of Warwickshire. We know that temporary traffic management can be frustrating, and we are grateful to residents and road users for their patience while this essential work is carried out. We will continue to do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and to keep people informed as the scheme progresses.”

The works are required to meet planning conditions associated with the ASPS development and will help ensure safe and suitable access for future residents, visitors and commuters.

Regular updates on the scheme will be available via the Council’s website, and live information on traffic and roadworks can be found at One Network: https://one.network/