Make sure your Valentine’s Day is striking for all the right reasons

It’s the time of year for cards, chocolates, dinners and candles! This Valentine’s Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to fall in love with fire safety.

However Valentine’s Day is celebrated, WFRS is sharing safety tips to make sure it’s remembered for all the right reasons. Use these safety tips to avoid burns and scalds this Valentine season (although that might depend on how good your cooking is!).

Never leave cooking unattended in the kitchen – if you must answer the door, turn off or turn down the heat

Don’t get distracted when you are cooking – your date can wait!

Don’t cook if you’re under the influence of alcohol. Your concentration levels are lower and the risk of accidents is increased if you have been drinking.

Dress safely for cooking – some clothing can made of flammable materials, with sleeves that may catch in the cooking

Ensure all candles are kept away from flammable materials such as tablecloths, curtains and bedding

Extinguish all candles before going to bed

Under no circumstances should you drink and drive home

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Councillor Dale Bridgewater said: “Valentine’s Day is a wonderful day to spend time with those you care about, but can also be dangerous if you’re not taking the right precautions.

“Valentine’s Day is a good time to enjoy with the people you care about, but safety must come first. Don’t drink and drive.

When cooking, plan ahead and stay focused so you don’t get distracted. If there is a fire, call 999, get out, and stay out.”

For further advice on fire safety, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.