Warwickshire residents invited to share their views about Direct Payments 

Residents who use Direct Payments to support their social care needs are invited by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to take part in this year’s Direct Payments survey.

The survey provides an important opportunity for people to share their experiences of the information, processes, and support they receive when managing their Direct Payments.

Feedback from residents will help WCC’s Social Care and Support services to continue to refine and improve how Direct Payments are offered and managed across the county.

Direct Payments give people greater choice, independence and control by allowing them to decide how best to meet their individual care needs. WCC recognises that having the right systems, guidance, and support in place is essential to ensuring that Direct Payments work well for everyone.

The survey is anonymous, and participants will only be identified by a reference number. Residents are reminded not to include any personal or identifiable information in their responses. Completing the Direct Payments survey takes no more than ten minutes.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Direct Payments are an important way of giving people greater choice and independence over their care, and we want to make sure the support we provide works for those who use them. “The feedback we receive through this survey is invaluable and will help us to understand what is working well and where we can improve. I encourage everyone who uses a Direct Payment to take a few minutes to share their views with us, as your experience will help us to improve our services and ensure the support we provide continues to evolve around your needs.”

Insights from the 2023 Direct Payments Survey have helped to shape a number of meaningful improvements. In response to resident feedback, WCC has introduced several changes to make support clearer, more joined up and easier to access. These include:up and easier to access. These include:

A clearer team name. The former Independent Living Team has been renamed the Direct Payments Support Team (DPST) to help people easily identify who provides Direct Payments support.

Closer working with Social Care teams. DPST officers now attend visits alongside social care workers, or separately if preferred, giving people greater access to specialist advice.

Greater involvement in reviews. DPST officers contribute to more care reviews, helping to ensure Direct Payments are working effectively and in line with legislation, and giving residents the opportunity to ask questions.

Strengthened staff training. Training on Direct Payments has restarted across Warwickshire so that staff are equipped with the knowledge they need to provide high-quality support.quality support.

Earlier support. DPST officers now become involved as soon as someone is referred, helping new Direct Payments recipients understand how payments work and how they can be used.

Named DPST contact. Each WCC Social Care team now has a dedicated DPST officer who attends team meetings and keeps colleagues updated.

Improved partnership working. Regular meetings with Penderels Trust have strengthened communication and service delivery for residents receiving Direct Payments.

WCC is keen to understand whether these changes have made a positive difference and to hear where further improvements may be needed.

Residents who receive a Direct Payment are reminded that their views matter. By taking part in the Direct Payments survey 2026, they can help to shape the future of social care support in Warwickshire. The survey closes on 22 March 2026.

Residents with any comments or concerns are encouraged to contact the Direct Payments Support Team by phone on 01926 413908 or by emailing DPSTManager@warwickshire.gov.uk