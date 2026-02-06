A423 Southam Bypass, Southam (50 MPH Speed Limit) Order 2026

Reduce the existing National Speed Limit on the A423 Southam Bypass, Southam, to 50mph, on the length of road.

From a point 78 metres north-east of the centre of the A423 Southam Bypass / A425 Leamington Road Roundabout to a point 104 metres south-west of the centre of the A423 Southam Bypass / Daventry Road Roundabout (a total distance of 828 metres).

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 117 KB)

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Plans

Technical plan (PDF, 485 KB)

Queries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mark Salt, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (marksalt@warwickshire.gov.uk).