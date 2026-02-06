A423 Southam Bypass, Southam (50 MPH Speed Limit) Order 2026

Reduce the existing National Speed Limit on the A423 Southam Bypass, Southam, to 50mph, on the length of road.
From a point 78 metres north-east of the centre of the A423 Southam Bypass / A425 Leamington Road Roundabout to a point 104 metres south-west of the centre of the A423 Southam Bypass / Daventry Road Roundabout (a total distance of 828 metres).
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mark Salt, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (marksalt@warwickshire.gov.uk).